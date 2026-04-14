Roger de Sa has found a new way to beat traffic and solve the issues of parking while also managing fuel costs

The former Orlando Pirates head coach shared a picture of himself and his newly acquired wheels on social media

The Bafana Bafana legend got South Africans talking on social media with his new smart way of beating traffic and fuel costs

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Former Orlando Pirates head coach Roger de Sa has shared the smart way he is beating traffic amid the fuel price hike in South Africa.

The former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was part of the South African national team that won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1995 alongside the likes of Eric Tinkler, who recently parted ways with Premier Soccer League side Sekhukhune United.

The former South African international has been working with newly appointed Ghanaian national team coach Carlos Queiroz as goalkeeper coach, and he's expected to take up the same role with the Black Stars.

Roger de Sa flaunts new wheels

Roger de Sa took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to share his new wheels in response to beating traffic, a consistent rise in fuel prices, and issues with parking spaces.

The South African tactician shared a picture of himself on a Vespa GTS 250 motorcycle, said to be worth between the range of R75,000 and R120,000, with a caption that got Mzansi talking in his comment section.

"New wheels , less traffic petrol & parking issues . Living the life ! 😉👊🏼," the former Oman national team goalkeeping coach said.

South Africans have been dealing with a record fuel hike since the start of April, and new data shows that it could get worse by May, 2026.

As per eNCA, if there is no meaningful government intervention or a sharp shift in market dynamics, motorists could face another significant fuel hike in May. Petrol 93 and Petrol 95 are projected to rise by roughly 43 to 47 cents per litre.

The sharp increases recorded in April, exceeding R3 per litre for petrol and more than R7 for diesel, were calculated using pricing data from 27 February to 26 March. The upcoming adjustment, scheduled for 6 May, will be determined based on figures collected between 27 March and 30 April.

De Sa's post on X sparked loads of reactions from South Africans, and they shared their thoughts on the former Sea Robbers coach's new wheels.

Herschelle Gibbs said:

"The bike can’t find its way to the gym, bro 😂 haven’t seen you in a while 😉."

Cyriacus_237 wrote:

"I'm really reconsidering my lifetime vow of abstinence from motorcycles .🙂‍↔️"

Tuminho Wa Lesandawana commented:

"Hey Roger De Sa, what are you up to nowadays? I wouldn't be surprised if maybe you are in the process of turning pro in maybe golf or something and represent SA in the 4th sporting code after you did in basketball, soccer and indoor soccer🤷😂😂😂."

Lumz De Baba shared:

"Andile Jali once said, "It has less noise, less hijacking, if at all."

Jeff Makopole added:

"It’s a great mode of transport until the taxi driver comes 😂😂"

Vespa GTS 250 motorcycle specifications

According to Motorcyclespecs.co.za, the Vespa GTS 250 engine is a four-stroke, single-cylinder SOHC with four valves and a capacity of 244 cc (14.9 cu in), featuring a bore and stroke of 72 x 60 mm, liquid cooling, wet sump lubrication, electronic ignition, and electric starting, paired with a centrifugal clutch.

It produces a maximum power of 16.2 kW (22 hp) at 8250 rpm and a maximum torque of 20.2 Nm (2.06 kgf-m / 14.9 ft-lb) at 6500 rpm, with a CVT transmission (twist and go) and belt final drive.

The frame is made of pressed sheet steel with a streamlined monocoque structure, supported by a front suspension system consisting of a single arm with dual-acting hydraulic shock and co-axial spring, and a rear suspension with two double-action shock absorbers with adjustable preload. Both the front and rear brakes use 220 mm stainless steel discs.

The motorcycle also features cast alloy wheels with a 120/70-12 front tyre and a 130/70-12 rear tyre, and measures 1930 mm (76.0 in) in length and 755 mm (29.7 in) in width, with a wheelbase of 1395 mm (54.9 in) and a seat height of 790 mm (31.1 in). It has a dry weight of 138 kg (304 lbs) and a wet weight of 151 kg (333 lbs), a fuel capacity of 9.2 litres (2.4 US gallons) with a 2.0-litre (0.53 US gallon) reserve, and a top speed of 122 km/h (76 mph).

Fuel shortage fears grip motorists

Briefly News also reported that residents panicked at the possibility of a fuel shortage ahead of the April petrol hike. Motorists' anxiety rapidly spread, with long queues forming at petrol stations.

Some fuel stations ran out of fuel, while some rationed the amount of fuel individual drivers bought. With the Easter weekend fast approaching, fears spread that SA would not have enough fuel for the citizens travelling during the long weekend.

Source: Briefly News