Pay To Pray: Tech Company Launches AI Jesus Which Netizens Strongly Reject
- The existence of an artificial intelligence version of Jesus Christ was widely rejected by Christians online
- A tech company launched an AI platform where users pay to have a conversation with an AI version of Jesus Christ
- Netizens on X were not pleased with the platform, and others said praying to Jesus was free
Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News' current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs like food, energy, technology, loadshedding, fuel prices, and environmental affairs during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
USA– Artificial Intelligence has touched every aspect of life, and religion is no different. A tech company has launched a platform where users can talk to an AI version of Jesus, which many Christians rejected.
According to Dexerto, Just Like Me set up a platform that creates an AI version of personalities, celebrities, and experts. The company added an avatar of Jesus Christ as its latest personality, and it costs $1.99 per minute to talk to it.
AI-Jesus platform launches
The company's CEO, Chris Breed, said the AI Jesus was modelled on the King James Bible and sermons from various preachers. It was also based on actor Jonathan Roumie, known for portraying Jesus in The Chosen. The AI Jesus offers prayers and words of encouragement. He can recall prior conversations and also speaks a variety of languages.
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Churches and AI
Christianity has responded differently to the use of artificial intelligence. Earlier this year, Pope Leo XVI warned Catholic priests against using artificial intelligence tools and LLMs to write sermons. He earned that outsourcing sermons to bots could weaken a priest's intellectual discipline.
Christians snub AI Jesus
Believers on social media did not hesitate to condemn and reject the AI version of Jesus.
Yuriko said:
“They don't want you to know this, but you can speak with the real Jesus for free through prayer.”
The Chosen replied:
“Flattering, but no thank you.”
Urban Tree asked:
“Have you considered just praying for free to the real Jesus Christ and not an AI one?”
Recondite Autodidact asked:
“Are they seriously so audacious that they put a false god behind a paywall to prey upon the desperate, the lost, and the ignorant?”
Zenom remarked:
“Technology found a way to monetize faith, and honestly, this feels like something Jesus himself would have a lot to say about. The man who flipped tables in the temples is now available for $1.99 a minute and a $49.99 monthly package.”
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za