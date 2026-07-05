Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has revealed what he believes should be South Africa's next big ambition following the team's impressive campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Broos guided South Africa into the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time in the nation's history, marking another milestone during his successful spell in charge.

Bafana's journey ended in the Round of 32 after a narrow 1-0 defeat to tournament co-hosts Canada, bringing their memorable World Cup adventure to a close.

Looking back on the competition, Broos said the experience gained from facing some of the world's best teams—combined with lessons learned from recent AFCON tournaments—has accelerated the team's development.

The Belgian believes South Africa must now focus on lifting the next Africa Cup of Nations trophy while ensuring qualification for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Broos wants Bafana to challenge for AFCON glory

According to the veteran coach, consistently competing in major international tournaments is essential if Bafana Bafana are to continue improving

"I think for a country like South Africa, it's very important to be in all important tournaments, whether it's AFCON or World Cup.

"They are always a high level, even if you can't win those tournaments, you can learn a lot.

"And you see how this team has progressed in the last five years; it's not because of qualifiers but because we're there in big events against high-level teams and we learn a lot.

"This is something that has to continue in the next years because if you miss these tournaments, then you take steps back again.

"Now, I think with the experience we have from that World Cup, I think we can become better.

"Certainly, it will play a more important role at AFCON. Winning AFCON should be the next goal.

"And also, being in the 2030 FIFA World Cup. I think if South Africa can achieve that in the next three or four years, you'll see where they will be."

Broos believes regular participation at football's biggest tournaments will continue to raise Bafana Bafana's standards, with AFCON success and another World Cup qualification now firmly established as the national team's primary objectives.

Source: Briefly News