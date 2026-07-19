Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Kenny Niemach pointed to two critical voids in the current Amakhosi squad

Niemach invoked the legacy of Doctor Khumalo and Roger Feutmba to illustrate what type of player the Chiefs are missing

The ex-striker also urged supporters not to rush to judgment on new head coach Fernando da Cruz

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Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Kenny Niemach has identified the absence of a true leader and an X-factor player as the two most pressing gaps in Amakhosi's current squad, as the Soweto giants prepare for the 2026/27 season under new head coach Fernando da Cruz.

Niemach shared his assessment with FARPost, drawing on his own playing experience to highlight what separates competitive sides from championship contenders.

Chiefs Lack a Driving Force, Says Niemach

"Chiefs have always had a player with an X-factor like Doctor Khumalo. Now, who is the X-factor? It's difficult to point out," Niemach said.

He also pointed to the influence of former Sundowns teammate Roger Feutmba as the type of personality Chiefs are missing. "He was someone whom the whole team looked up to and relied upon. That kind of player is needed at Chiefs," Niemach explained.

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"Chiefs need leadership. The coach needs to identify players who can carry the team. Someone who is willing to take responsibility, to say guys, let's come together, but I'm willing to take everything that comes our way. They need someone to be the team's driving force. This is what's lacking at Chiefs."

Chiefs are captained by goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, with centre-backs Zitha Kwinika and Inacio Miguel serving as his deputies in the leadership structure.

Da Cruz Still Building His Squad

Da Cruz, who took charge at Naturena this off-season, has so far added centre-back Thabo Moloisane and goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner to his squad. With pressure growing on the club to bring in more reinforcements, Niemach cautioned against judging the French coach too harshly at this early stage.

"As you know, they have a new coach. Now, what happens is that the coach reviews past performances, sees weaknesses and tries to rectify them," Niemach noted, suggesting Da Cruz's measured approach to recruitment reflects a deliberate process rather than indecision.

Beyond leadership, Niemach identified a winger and an attacking midfielder as positions Chiefs should look to strengthen, given the possession-based style Da Cruz is expected to implement. "Chiefs are a team that is known to play the ball, short passes, controls the game, they are a possession team. You must have technically gifted players if you want to dictate the tempo and truly control the game," he added.

Da Cruz inherits a side that finished third in the Betway Premiership last season and will face continental scrutiny through participation in the CAF Confederation Cup, where Chiefs previously exited at the group stage.

Source: Briefly News