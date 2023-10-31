Looks like Anele Mdoda's son wants to relive the moment the Springboks beat New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup finals

The radio presenter revealed that her son Alakhe made her watch the final over again

Fans could relate to Alakhe's request, saying they had to watch the match many times over

Mzansi could relate to Anele’s son Alakhe wanting to watch the Rugby World Cup final again, saying they've done the same. Images: alakhesworld, zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda's son Alakhe wanted to rewatch the Rugby World Cup for another time to see the Springboks beat New Zealand's All Blacks. The young boy has become Mzansi's favourite influencer, and Anele never forgets to give followers updates on what he's up to.

Mzansi related to Alakhe's request to relive the moment of the RWC and said they couldn't get enough of the historic clash.

Anele Mdoda's son rewatches RWC

Anele Mdoda and her son Alakhe are among the South Africans - oops, except Prince Kaybee - beaming with pride after the Springboks beat the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup finals.

PAY ATTENTION:

Looks like Alakhe can't get enough of the Boks' impressive performance and asks his mom to rewatch the match.

We don't know how many times the young boy has watched the game since Saturday, but you could tell from his mom's Twitter (X) post that he plans to watch it again and again:

"Alakhe making us watch it again."

Mzansi reacts to Alakhe's RWC request

Netizens said Alakhe is not alone, saying they've also had to rewatch the RWC finals either to relive it or catch any missed key moments:

Sizepea said:

"If it’s nice you play it twice!"

ZanelePotelwa responded:

"Alakhe is me. NEED to watch again!!!"

lungelomoss1 commented:

"I don’t blame him!"

Cyril Ramaphosa announces new South African holiday

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing that 15 December would be a holiday as opposed to the proposed 29 October.

Mzansi weighed in on the updated holiday and the president's reasoning during Monday night's address.

Even comedian David Kau had some thoughts on Ramaphosa's public holiday that left netizens in stitches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News