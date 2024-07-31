Blitzboks are back in South Africa after finishing third at the Rugby Sevens event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The South African Rugby team were received by many Mzansi fans as they touched down in the Mother City

The team captain explained how Blitzboks fought back from two consecutive losses at the start of the competition

The Blitzboks received a hero's welcome on their return to South Africa after finishing third at the Rugby Sevens event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Despite starting on a bad note, the South African rugby team won Mzansi's first medal at the ongoing biggest sporting festival in Paris.

Blitzboks came back from two consecutive losses on day one of the tournament to secure a podium finish at the end of the competition.

Blitzboks celebrate their bronze on the podium during the Men’s Rugby Sevens medal ceremony at Stade de France on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Cameron Spencer.

Source: Getty Images

Blitzboks return home to heroic welcome

The South African Rugby Team are back home and were received by Mzansi fans at the airport, with a rendition of the country's national anthem.

The heroic welcome wouldn't have been possible without their win over New Zealand in the quarter-finals and their stellar performance against Australia in the third-place tie last weekend.

According to IOL, Blitzboks captain Selvyn Davids shared the team's experience at the games and explained how they had to do it for South Africa after disappointing the nation in their first two matches.

"After day one, there were mixed emotions. Good things were said, and some were tough things as well. But we knew who and what we were playing for," he said.

The team captain went on to explain how they managed to come back from two consecutive losses on day one of the competition.

"This we didn't do for ourselves. So, we had to cut those negative messages we received out. It's those messages of support, especially coming from South Africa, that we carried with us in our hearts."

Smith claims first gold for South Africa at Paris 2024

Briefly News earlier reported on South African swimmer Tatjana Smith securing Mzansi’s first gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Smith became the first African to win gold at the ongoing Olympic Games after winning the Women's 100m breaststroke finals on Monday night.

