New Zealand Rugby national team player Sevu Reece has escaped conviction after causing a car crash while being drunk.

The All Blacks wingman appeared before Judge Katie Elkin at the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, for sentencing but received a fair judgment, considering the gravity of his crime.

The 27-year-old admitted that he was intoxicated when the unfortunate event took place and was discharged without conviction by the judge.

Reece fined after causing a car crash while drunk

According to a report by Planet Rugby, Reece pleaded for his actions and confirmed that he has been under treatment for alcohol problems. He also claimed that he had not had a drink since being arrested for the incident.

The Crusaders star was ordered to pay R17,000 in reparations and R5,000 for emotional harm, a total of R22,000 fine.

This is not the first time Reece has avoided conviction, as he escaped a prison sentence in 2018 for common assault on his then-partner, to which he pleaded guilty.

The 27-year-old might have escaped jail term for his being drunk and causing a car crash, but he is still facing disciplinary process from the New Zealand Rugby National team internally.

He might face suspension or get disbanded from the team for life.

He featured against the Springboks at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in the Japan, the All Blacks finished third in the competition while the Boks won the tournament for the third time.

