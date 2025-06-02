The Sharks advanced to the United Rugby Championship semi-finals after a rare and intense goal-kicking shootout against Munster, converting all six of their attempts

Springbok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse sparked a storm when cameras captured him winking at Munster’s Jack Crowley while receiving treatment for a cramp, raising allegations of gamesmanship

The incident divided opinion, with some praising Hendrikse's composure and others accusing him of poor sportsmanship. The UK Telegraph branded it “shameless gamesmanship”, thrusting the moment into international headlines

Springbok and Sharks scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse has become the subject of a heated debate following a bizarre incident during the United Rugby Championship (URC) quarter-final against Munster at Kings Park on Saturday.

The tightly contested match ended level after both regulation and extra time, forcing a rare goal-kicking shootout to determine who would progress to the semi-finals. Each team selected three kickers, who took turns attempting shots at goal from various positions around the pitch.

The Sharks were flawless, converting all six attempts. Munster, however, missed one crucial kick, handing the Durban-based side a dramatic victory and a place in the final four.

A controversial moment sparks debate

The talking point of the night wasn’t just the high-stakes shootout, but a controversial moment involving Hendrikse. While lying on the ground being treated for what appeared to be a cramp, Hendrikse was caught on camera giving a cheeky wink to Munster kicker Jack Crowley.

The timing of the wink, occurring just before Crowley’s attempt, sparked accusations of unsportsmanlike conduct. Critics on social media labelled it “gamesmanship”, with some alleging Hendrikse was feigning injury to distract the opposition.

British publication The Telegraph described the incident as “shameless gamesmanship” and suggested the quarter-final would be remembered more for Hendrikse’s antics than the rugby itself.

Mixed reactions from fans and pundits

While some rugby fans condemned the act, calling it disrespectful, others defended Hendrikse, saying the wink was nothing more than a humorous gesture under pressure. A few suggested it was an example of mental strength and character, rather than foul play.

Crowley’s furious reaction immediately after the incident hinted at how unsettled he may have been at the moment, adding fuel to the fire for critics.

Hendrikse has yet to respond

As of Monday morning, Jaden Hendrikse has not publicly commented on the incident. The Sharks have also remained silent, focusing instead on preparations for their upcoming URC semi-final.

Regardless of one’s view, the moment has sparked widespread conversation, ensuring Hendrikse’s name remains firmly in the spotlight ahead of what promises to be a tense conclusion to the URC campaign.

Source: Briefly News