The club is facing internal disciplinary issues following controversial comments made by coach Nicolas Nadau

Grenoble’s management has maintained a firm stance, warning players that industrial action will not change the club’s position

Rugby players boycotted training on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, and threatened to strike, refusing to play their upcoming game.

Grenoble, currently sixth in the French Pro D2 league standings, has been dealing with internal disciplinary issues that led to the suspension of coach Nicolas Nadau.

The situation stems from last weekend’s defeat at Brive. Video evidence reported by French media shows Nadau expressing frustration after prop Johannes Jonker did not return to the field following a blood injury.

Jonker’s eyebrow was treated, and he was reportedly fit to continue playing. However, the medical stoppage exceeded the permitted 15 minutes, resulting in his permanent substitution.

Nadau allegedly made disparaging remarks about the medical staff and members of the club’s management, prompting Grenoble to suspend him pending a disciplinary hearing. This decision angered the players, who protested and threatened not to fulfil Friday’s fixture.

Club stands firm on coach suspension

Grenoble president Patrick Goffi told Rugbyrama.fr that whether the players went on strike or not would not alter the club’s position. Nadau’s comments during the Brive match were deemed unacceptable by the club.

Goffi said he had reviewed the LNR doctor’s report, which clearly outlined the coach’s misconduct, including inappropriate remarks towards the club doctor.

“This constitutes misconduct, and the club has decided to suspend him as a precautionary measure. Mr Nadau has been summoned and will be interviewed on Friday, after which he will have the opportunity to explain himself,” Goffi added.

Players warned against industrial action

Goffi explained that he had addressed the players on Tuesday to clarify the disciplinary action and emphasised that striking would not resolve the situation.

He said it was counterproductive and went against the interests the players aimed to defend, adding that everyone must assume their responsibilities and that it was not the players who decided on such matters. He insisted that the club’s position was very clear.

He added that the players were responsible adults and professionals whose duty was to play, and that the club’s role was to provide an alternative solution. He stressed that threatening management with a strike was not the right way to resolve the situation, especially given that it concerned Nicolas Nadau.

A former full-back, Nadau has helped Grenoble reach the last three Pro D2 finals, making him a respected figure at the club despite the ongoing controversy.

