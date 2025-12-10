Springboks fly-half Handré Pollard and lifestyle influencer Marise Pollard have welcomed their second child, baby Isabella, adding to their growing family alongside firstborn Hunter André

Marise shared a beautiful mother-daughter moment on Instagram, drawing widespread admiration from fans who couldn’t get over how much Isabella resembles her older brother

The Pollards recently celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary, returned to South Africa after years abroad, and are settling in while Handré begins a new chapter with the Bulls in Pretoria

Springboks legend Handré Pollard and lifestyle influencer Marise Pollard are celebrating motherhood for the second time. The couple welcomed their second child, Isabella, in October 2025, following the birth of their first child, Hunter André Pollard, in April 2024.

Marise, who shared her pregnancy bump on social media in September, continues to document her family’s beautiful moments online. In a touching Instagram reel posted on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, she showcased a special mother-daughter moment with Isabella.

Fans, friends, and family flooded the comments with love, many noting the striking resemblance between the siblings:

@ndorn:

"Oh, she is perfect."

@terribroom:

"She is precious. She looks so much like her brother."

@rose:

"Her brother's twin."

@emma:

"Beautiful, looks like her daddy."

@lucia:

"She looks just like her brother, what a blessing."

@deeantony:

"Priceless moments, Isabella is absolutely exquisite."

Watch the video below:

Marise reflected on the realities of parenting, describing motherhood as something that “stretches you, humbles you, fills you up and empties you all at once.” She added that even on the toughest days, her heart “keeps growing.”

Pollards celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

The Pollards marked their eighth wedding anniversary on 10 December 2025. Marise posted a heartfelt clip from their wedding at the scenic Cavalli Estate in the Cape Winelands, captioned simply: “8 years today.”

After several years abroad while Handré played for Leicester Tigers in the United Kingdom, the family returned to South Africa in 2025. They are currently staying with Marise’s parents as their new home is under construction and their furniture is being shipped from the UK.

Handré recently signed a two-year deal with the Bulls in Pretoria, marking his return to South African rugby. The World Cup-winning fly-half expressed excitement about rejoining the local rugby scene and being closer to family, making this chapter both professionally and personally fulfilling.

The Pollards are not the only Springbok couple expanding their family in 2025. Fellow Bok power couple Eben and Anlia Etzebeth also welcomed their second baby recently, while Faf and Mine de Klerk welcomed their second child in November.

From sleepless nights to “beautiful chaos,” it seems 2025 is shaping up to be a baby boom season for South Africa’s rugby royalty, and Marise is embracing every moment of it.

Handré Pollard’s son Hunter steals hearts

