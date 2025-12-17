Damian Willemse has once again drawn attention online, this time for a fashion choice that sparked conversations across Instagram

The Springboks’ outfit featured a chocolate-brown mesh top, matching trousers, and eye-catching accessories, creating a bold and unconventional look

Reactions to his style were mixed, with some followers applauding his confidence and creativity, while others were more critical or unsure about the daring ensemble

Springbok star Damian Willemse has once again sparked conversation online, this time not for his performances on the rugby field, but for a bold fashion choice that left social media sharply divided.

Damian Willemse of South Africa celebrates a try by teammate Ethan Hooker during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Italy and South Africa. Image: Timothy Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The 27-year-old shared a series of images on Instagram on Monday, 15 December 2025, showcasing a standout outfit that quickly drew attention from fans and critics. Known for his confidence and flair, Willemse has never shied away from expressing himself beyond rugby, and this latest look was no exception.

Springbok star makes a bold style statement

In the post, Willemse is seen wearing a chocolate-brown mesh top that left his chest exposed, paired with coordinating trousers. He finished off the look with Adidas trainers, layered gold jewellery, and several rings, creating an ensemble that was both daring and deliberately unconventional.

The fashion-forward appearance triggered a flurry of reactions in the comment section. Some followers applauded the Springbok, rating the look highly and praising his confidence. Others were less impressed, with a few making unfavourable comparisons and questioning the outfit choice.

As expected, the post fuelled debate, proving once again that Willemse’s off-field style is just as capable of commanding attention as his on-field performances.

Willemse has previously spoken openly about his passion for fashion and his desire to challenge stereotypes often attached to rugby players. In a video shared by his United Rugby Championship side, the Stormers, he explained that fashion has always been an important form of self-expression for him.

“It was always my dream to explore wearing different clothes and experimenting with various pieces,” he said.

“What makes fashion exciting is that it’s not one-dimensional.”

From painting his nails to trying out unconventional silhouettes, Willemse believes athletes should feel free to express their individuality. He has also pointed out that players in other sports, such as American football and soccer, are often celebrated for their bold fashion choices.

Damian Willemse of South Africa takes on Dan Edwards during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Springboks fans remain split

While opinions remain divided, one thing is clear: Damian Willemse continues to push boundaries, both in sport and in style. Whether fans love or loathe the outfit, his latest fashion moment has succeeded in doing exactly what bold fashion often does: starting a conversation.

@homba_mazaleni:

''10/10 for the fit.''

@softlife:

''Low-key style icon.''

@therichmnisis:

"Superstar.''

@vonne:

''If you can wear it, do so; life is too short for jumping for others' approval. HBD.''

@pierresaintmarie:

''That shirt is fire on you, brother.''

@angiez:

''Never beating them allegations.''

@aliciacrystelle:

''I know something...just can't prove it.''

On the field of play, Willemse in 2025 embraced his role as a utility back for the Springboks, highlighting that delivering on match day is what truly matters. Even though he came under intense criticism for his comments after the Ireland match in November.

