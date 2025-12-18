Polish rugby player Polina Krakowska has died aged 25, with reports indicating that her passing occurred in Poznań, Poland. A former Black Roses Poznań standout, she also represented Poland at the international level. No details have been released regarding the circumstances surrounding her death.

Born in Ukraine, Krakowska later relocated to Poland, where she obtained citizenship and built her rugby career. Over several seasons with the Poznań-based club, she established herself as a central figure and played an important role during some of the team’s most successful campaigns.

Her sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the Polish rugby fraternity, prompting an outpouring of tributes in recognition of her contributions to the sport.

Source: Briefly News