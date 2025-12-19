A South African rugby player has opted to shift his allegiance to another nation as he hopes to make his Test debut at 34

The veteran played alongside Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, and Bongi Mbonambi at junior level

He has vast experience, having played for the Sharks, Cheetahs, and Griquas before moving abroad to play in Germany

A South African prop who previously played for the Junior Boks alongside current Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has decided to switch international allegiance, aiming to make his Test debut in 2026 at the age of 34.

Nick Schonert passes the ball during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Worcester Warriors and Gloucester Rugby at Sixways Stadium. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Nick Schonert currently plays for Vannes in France’s Pro D2 and is eligible to represent Germany, as both of his father’s parents were born there.

Schonert puts his name forward for Germany selection

In an interview with RugbyPass, Schonert revealed that he had put his name forward for selection ahead of the 2026 Rugby Europe Championship. He explained that his heritage is a mix of German, English, and South African, with some Scottish on his mother’s side.

Schonert said that when he signed for Vannes, representing Germany had never crossed his mind. However, upon arriving, his teammate Eric Marks, who plays for Germany, asked if he would be interested. Schonert added that he had achieved everything he wanted in rugby and described the sport as the most incredible job he had ever had.

He went on to explain that Marks had told him about the challenges Germany had faced in recent years, including a promising run followed by a slump. Schonert also highlighted that former Springbok prop BJ Botha, regarded as one of the best technical scrummagers, was working with the German team as their scrum coach and that the squad was putting in significant effort to improve.

George Smith of Wasps is tackles by Nick Schonert of Worcester Warriors during the Aviva Premiership match between Wasps and Worcester Warriors at Ricoh Arena. Image: Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

Veteran experience to strengthen German rugby

Schonert has an extensive professional career, having played for the Sharks, Cheetahs, and Griquas in South Africa, as well as earning 133 caps for Worcester Warriors and 61 for Sale Sharks after leaving his home country.

He acknowledged that Germany did not necessarily need a 34-year-old tighthead with a dodgy back, and that he wasn’t aiming to win the Webb Ellis Cup. However, he said that if he could help steady the ship and bring experience to the team, he would be happy to play his part.

Schonert played alongside Kolisi, who earned his 100th Test cap against France in November, Eben Etzebeth, the most capped Springbok, and Bongi Mbonambi in the 2011 Junior Boks squad. While his career trajectory didn’t follow the same path as his former teammates, Schonert, now 34, appears ready to embrace a new chapter by donning Germany’s colours and making his international Test debut.

