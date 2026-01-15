Scott Robertson’s departure from New Zealand Rugby has triggered major uncertainty around the All Blacks’ next coaching direction

The fallout could affect the Springboks’ long-term plans as Tony Brown’s future becomes part of the wider coaching puzzle

Briefly News spoke exclusively to rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena about the potential implications for South Africa

Scott Robertson’s abrupt departure as All Blacks head coach has set off a wave of uncertainty in New Zealand rugby, and the repercussions may stretch far beyond Wellington. Analysts believe the decision could spark a coaching realignment that directly impacts Rassie Erasmus’ Springboks and their long-term succession planning.

Scott Robertson gestures to fans following the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Wales and New Zealand at the Principality Stadium on November 22, 2025, in Cardiff, Wales. Image: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand Rugby confirmed on Thursday that Robertson had been relieved of his duties with immediate effect following a performance review into the 2025 season. The governing body has now opened the search for his replacement, with former Highlanders and Japan mentor Jamie Joseph regarded as the strongest candidate to take charge.

While Robertson’s dismissal dominates headlines, the potential coaching shuffle behind the scenes carries equally significant consequences, particularly for South Africa’s attacking blueprint, which has shifted dramatically since the Rugby World Cup.

Tony Brown’s role in the Springboks’ evolution

Assistant coach Tony Brown has been central to South Africa’s attacking transformation since joining Erasmus’s setup after France 2023. With Brown’s influence, the Springboks registered their highest try-scoring output in the professional era during the 2025 campaign, adding tactical layers that complemented their traditional power-based DNA.

SA Rugby had been pushing to extend Erasmus’ contract through to the 2031 Rugby World Cup in Australia. Reports had suggested that Erasmus has been reluctant to finalise terms without clarity regarding his assistants, including Brown, whose current agreement expires in 2027.

Tony Brown looks on during the South Africa Springboks captains' run at Sky Stadium on September 12, 2025, in Wellington, New Zealand. Image: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

The concern now is that New Zealand Rugby could attempt once again to pry Brown away from the Springboks. He has already rejected overtures from Wellington twice, in both the Ian Foster and Robertson appointment cycles, largely due to his longstanding coaching partnership with Joseph.

Jamie Joseph could shift Brown back to New Zealand

Rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena believes Robertson’s exit has effectively reopened the door for Brown to return home.

Speaking to Briefly News, Mokoena said Joseph’s appointment “would be the decisive factor” in whether New Zealand can lure Brown away from South Africa.

“New Zealand have chased Tony Brown for years because they don’t just want his skill-set, they need it,” Mokoena explained.

“Under Robertson, the All Blacks tried to modernise their attack, but consistency and cohesion never quite settled. Brown gives you clarity, tempo and detail, and his connection with Jamie Joseph isn’t just professional, it’s historical.”

Mokoena noted that Brown’s loyalty to Joseph has shaped multiple coaching moves in the past, including Japan’s 2019 Rugby World Cup breakthrough and their continued work with the Highlanders.

“If Joseph gets the All Blacks job, the first call he makes will be to Tony Brown, and I’d be shocked if he doesn’t answer,” he added.

The stumbling block, however, would be contractual. SA Rugby would still need to approve any release, and Erasmus is understood to view Brown as a strategic piece of the Springboks’ long-term blueprint.

Mokoena warned that South Africa cannot afford to assume Brown’s future is guaranteed.

“It’s not only about losing a coach, but it’s also about losing a competitive edge,” he said.

“The Springboks have evolved beyond being a power and territory team. Brown has changed how they attack space, kick strategically and apply scoreboard pressure. That’s what New Zealand want back.”

Whether New Zealand Rugby opts for Joseph or looks elsewhere, the fallout from Robertson’s dismissal has already reshaped conversations around global coaching mobility, and the Springboks now find themselves entangled in a battle they did not initiate.

