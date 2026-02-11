Josh Jones disclosed that head injuries led to chronic traumatic encephalopathy and suicidal thoughts during his rugby career

Symptoms of CTE include emotional instability, anxiety, and physical discomfort impacting daily life and relationships

Rugby players face ongoing health struggles, with some forced into early retirement due to severe injuriesthat

A former rugby star has spoken openly about his head injuries and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) during his playing days, which drove him close to suicide.

Speaking to BBC Sport on Tuesday, 10 February 2026, ex-Great Britain rugby league player Josh Jones disclosed how the long-term effects of repeated head trauma affected his mental health and well-being.

Jones retired from rugby in 2023 at the age of 29, after playing 246 Super League matches. He revealed that he was diagnosed with a degenerative brain disease linked to repeated blows to the head, which increased his risk of mental illness.

Jones said that it broke his heart to share that the day before the start of a season, he had contemplated ending his life. He added that he had spent hours thinking about it because he did not like the person he was becoming and felt like a burden to his family. He explained that it had been a terrifying experience, and the scariest part was that his wife, Olivia, had managed to calm him down and bring him home, allowing him to play the following day.

Jones speaks on the symptoms of injuries

Jones described developing a range of symptoms after being regularly concussed during training and matches. Speaking from Malaysia, where he and his family now live, he explained that simple tasks such as making a bottle of water for his children, pouring it steadily, putting a card in a card machine, or putting keys in the door caused his hands to shake uncontrollably. Over time, he said, his symptoms worsened to include headaches, brain fog, neck pain, eye pain, sensitivity to light and noise, anxiety, and depression.

He said the most frightening aspect was his inability to regulate his emotions, which forced him to isolate himself. This, he admitted, had affected his marriage, his role as a father, and his friendships. He added that he would never let his children play, which he described as a very sad consequence of his condition.

Olivia told BBC Sport that the changes in her husband’s personality had been gradual at first but became impossible to ignore. She said he had gone from being confident, energetic, and present to withdrawn, irritable, and forgetful, and that he seemed to be in constant pain. She added that he frequently complained of headaches, brain fog, and anxiety, which had become frightening for her.

Springboks players who battled health conditions

Many rugby players, including some Springboks, battle with underlying health conditions during their playing careers. Some continue to be affected post-retirement, while others are forced to retire early due to injuries. French rugby star Uini Antonio, for example, was forced to retire from the sport he loved following a major health setback. Reports on 28 January 2026 indicated that the 35-year-old remains under close observation in the Intensive Care Unit after suffering a heart attack.

Rugby legend's death linked to heart condition

Briefly News previously reported that a coroner disclosed the cause of death of New Zealand rugby legend Connor Garden-Bachop, who passed away in June 2024.

The 25-year-old, who played for the Highlanders and New Zealand Maori, died suddenly while staying with family in Christchurch, leaving rugby fans in New Zealand and around the world shocked.

