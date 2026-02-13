A Springboks legend has successfully transitioned from rugby to entrepreneurship, creating a nationally recognised coffee and café brand

His passion for coffee, inspired by international travel, led to the development of signature blends sourced from top coffee-growing countries and roasted locally

Over more than two decades, the business has expanded across South Africa, making him one of several rugby greats turning on-field success into thriving enterprises

Springboks legend Kobus Wiese is one of many rugby greats in South Africa who leveraged their fame and success on the field to build business success. The veteran rugby star has established a massive coffee and restaurant chain, Wiesenhof Coffees and Dulcé Café.

Springbok lock Kobus Wiese during his playing days loses the ball as he is brought down by New Zealand's Robin Brooke (R) as New Zealand winger Jonah Lomu (C,) Image: JEAN-PIERRE MULLER

Source: Getty Images

His international rugby career started in 1993 when he made his Test debut against France and he was part of the iconic team that won South Africa's first Rugby World Cup in 1995. His last match for the Springboks was in 1996 against Wales, and he never lost a game while playing for the Springboks.

When did Wiese start the coffee business?

He entered the coffee business before retiring in 1996. His fascination with coffee developed after a tour to Italy. After returning to South Africa, he shared his dream with his then-girlfriend, now wife, Belinda. The couple had no prior experience;however, their passion and determination propelled their dream forward. They opened their first coffee shop in 1998, and their East Rand, Johannesburg branch proved popular with coffee lovers, marking the beginning of something special.

Wiese said that his favourite part had always been testing different roasting methods and beans from various countries. He explained that these experiments led to the development of their signature blends, recipes, and methods, which are still guarded as trade secrets.

He added that the green beans are sourced from top coffee-growing countries such as Guatemala, Costa Rica, Brazil, and Ethiopia, before being roasted locally in South Africa. Wiese described Wiesenhof Coffees as a true South African brand and expressed his belief that, without sounding biased, the best coffee can be found in Africa.

How Springboks Great Kobus Wiese Turned Rugby Fame into a Coffee Franchise Success

Source: Getty Images

Wiesenhof Coffees and Dulcé Café: Growth and legacy

The brand gained significant traction, which allowed the franchise to expand, and Dulcé Café was later introduced as an alternative option to complement Wiesenhof. Together, they form an integral part of Wiese Coffee Holdings. The business is located in Heidelberg, Gauteng, and is a key player in South Africa's coffee industry.

The business has grown exponentially and has since expanded to Paarl in the Western Cape. In 26 years, moving into its 27th year in 2026, the business has branches dotted around South Africa. Wiese is among several Springboks legends who have been bitten by the business bug in recent years. This includes 2007 World Cup-winning captain John Smit, CEO of SSG (recently acquired by Fidelity), record try scorer Bryan Habana, co-founder of Paymenow, and Bob Skinstad, who has built a thriving international business career.

Source: Briefly News