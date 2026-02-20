Springbok winger Canan Moodie has partnered with Hyundai Alberton and received a brand-new Santa Fe

The 23-year-old Rugby World Cup winner is expanding his lifestyle and luxury brand endorsements

Moodie continues to impress on the field, earning recognition as one of South Africa’s rising rugby stars

Springboks star player Canan Moodie has entered into a partnership with Hyundai Alberton. The 23-year-old 2023 Rugby World Cup winner was handed the keys to a brand-new Hyundai Santa Fe, following in the footsteps of legendary Springbok captain John Smit, who previously partnered with Hyundai.

Canan Moodie scores his side's seventh try during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

Since making his senior debut in 2022, Moodie has excelled on the field, scoring 90 points in 32 matches for the Bulls, while making both his club and Springbok debut in the same year.

Anthony Bothma, Dealer Principal at Hyundai Alberton, said that Canan embodied determination, humility, and world-class performance, qualities that resonated with the Hyundai brand. He added that Hyundai Alberton was proud to place him behind the wheel of a bold new Hyundai Santa Fe, reflecting a shared commitment to excellence, ambition, and a winning spirit.

Moodie said that success came from preparation, collaboration, excellence, trust in one’s team, and putting in extra effort when it counted. He added that Hyundai was a trusted brand that stood for the same principles and expressed his excitement about the collaboration, looking forward to many memorable years together.

Moodie’s lifestyle and brand partnerships

This latest collaboration adds to Moodie's growing list of endorsement deals. He serves as an ambassador for the Breitling boutique in Sandton City, Johannesburg. His lifestyle reflects a blend of sophistication and aspiration. Known for sharing glimpses of his personal spaces and style on social media, Moodie projects an image that aligns perfectly with luxury brands.

He recently impressed fans by showcasing his R1.5 million Mercedes-Benz E300, reinforcing his affinity for high-end living. His careful brand choices, from luxury watches to curated fashion pieces, demonstrate a meticulously managed personal brand that mirrors his professional discipline and success.

Canan Moodie during the pre-match warm-up during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa at Principality Stadium. Image: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

Moodie's rugby career

Currently a Bulls player in the United Rugby Championship, Moodie was recognised as the Young Player of the Year at the 2024 SARU Awards, further boosting his credibility as a lifestyle influencer. He is exploring additional brand partnerships to capitalise on his rising global profile. South African brands such as Incanda Furniture are increasingly tapping into rugby’s commercial appeal, with Moodie at the forefront, bridging sport and lifestyle marketing.

Despite his young age, Moodie has played 12 matches for the Springboks, scoring 25 points, and was trusted to start against fierce rivals, the All Blacks, in the Rugby Championship. His pace and skill on the wing add another dynamic to the Bok squad, already blessed with exceptional talent such as Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, and Makazole Mapimpi.

Former Springbok flanker now strategic aliances director

Briefly News previously reported that former Springboks flanker Albertus Johannes (AJ) Venter has traded the rugby field for the corporate world of software and technology.

The hard-hitting former South African rugby star has reinvented himself and become the public face of a global software development firm.

Source: Briefly News