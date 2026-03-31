Asenathi Ntlabakanye faces an uncertain future as a disciplinary process linked to a prohibited substance reaches a critical stage

A multi-day evidentiary phase has already been completed, with the final phase of arguments still to come before a ruling is considered

The case remains complex due to multiple allegations and expert testimony, with a final decision expected only after further deliberation by the governing anti-doping body

The crucial hearing of Springboks star Asenathi Ntlabakanye has reached a key stage, with the prop now awaiting a decision that could determine his future in the game.

Ntlabakanye faces scrutiny following the use of a prohibited substance in 2025. His long-awaited hearing took place during the week ending Friday, 27 March 2026, after five days of evidence. However, the process is not yet fully complete, with closing arguments expected in the last week of April.

The next phase of the case will involve the assessment of the evidence, while the front rower remains in limbo as he awaits the final ruling. A decision on whether the matter will be dismissed or result in a lengthy ban remains pending.

This remains one of the most complex doping cases under consideration by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS), and it is expected that the final verdict may still take several weeks to be delivered.

Doping allegations and SAIDS hearing process

The prop tested positive for two doping-related infractions in August 2025. One involved a specified substance that is not considered performance-enhancing and was detected during a routine screening.

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The second infraction is reportedly linked to medication prescribed by a specialist that contained a banned substance. It is understood that the player had declared the medication on the required documentation. Depending on the outcome, his career could face a major setback, with a potential suspension of up to four years in the worst-case scenario. Both the Springboks and the Lions will be hoping for a more favourable outcome, ideally with no ban imposed.

Closing arguments and verdict timeline

According to reports from Daily Maverick, all listed witnesses testified during the opening week of the hearing in Johannesburg, although closing arguments are still to be heard.

Closing arguments are expected to take place in the last week of April, although an exact date still needs to be confirmed by the parties involved. SAIDS chief executive Khalid Galant explained that the panel will then deliberate and is expected to deliver a decision, ideally within two weeks. He added that the postponement allows both sides adequate time to prepare their closing arguments, considering the range of expert testimony presented.

Ntlabakanye’s lawyer, Barend Kellerman, confirmed that the evidence phase has been completed. He noted that a date still needs to be set by the anti-doping hearing panel for both parties to present their arguments based on the evidence and applicable case law. Kellerman further stated that the panel is expected to issue its decision within up to 60 days after the arguments conclude, adding that further comment will follow once a ruling has been made.

Source: Briefly News