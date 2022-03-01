A little Ukrainian girl aged six has become a casualty of war after she was killed in Russian bombing over the weekend

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says since Russia invaded his country, 16 children have been killed in attacks

Social media users are saddened by the death of the child and can't imagine the kind of pain her mother is going through

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

MARIUPOL - The death of a six-year-old girl who was visiting a supermarket on Sunday, 27 February, in the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, has left the medical team that fought hard to save her life devastated.

The little girl is another civilian casualty of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and was killed in a bomb attack. The child was with her mother and father when she was struck.

A 6-year-old Ukrainian little girl was killed after being struck by a Russian shelling over the weekend. Image: Sergei Supinsky

Source: Getty Images

According to BusinessInsider, she was rushed to the hospital along with her father, who was also injured. The child's mother wept heavily upon arrival at the hospital as a medical team did all they could to stabilise the little girl in the ambulance.

An Associated Press journalist who was at the scene stated that the little girl was wearing pyjama pants decorated with cartoon unicorns when she was rushed into the hospital by doctors who tried their best to revive her, to no avail.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The staff who had been trying to keep the little girl alive were reeling from the loss, with one medical worker angrily facing the cameras who were recording at the hospital, saying:

"Show this to Putin."

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Russian army has been responsible for the deaths of 16 children, and 45 other children have been injured.

Netizens devasted by the death of the little girl

@raye_bierly said:

"My oldest grandbaby is six… my heart aches for the innocents killed in these senseless wars. Why don’t we ever learn?"

@amdoan5 said:

" Poor poor child, my youngest is 6, I feel for her mom."

@IiiReverend said:

"Oh my god. Putin has no soul, he has to go."

@elliot_elraid66 said:

"Absolutely disgusting and disheartening. Just despicable."

@travelwithrandy said:

"To the world, this is a heart-wrenching atrocity, but sadly a cold-blooded madman like #Putin won’t care in the least. RIP little Angel #SlavaUkraini #GodBlessUkraine #IStandWithUkraine"

Shell, BP pull business out of Russia following invasion of Ukraine in efforts to apply economic sanctions

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine have intensified, and petroleum and oil companies such as Shell and BP are now stopping all operations in the country.

Shell made the announcement on Monday, 28 February stating that it will also stop operations at its primary liquefied natural gas plant. Shell is now the largest Western company to stop dealings with Russia, despite being an oil-rich country.

According to SABC News, BP was the first company to pull operations. The British company decided to pull out from Russian oil giant Rosneft, and this move could cost the company close to $25 billion (R385 billion). Norwegian company Equinox is also planning to stop business dealings in Russia.

Source: Briefly News