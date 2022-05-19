A flight attendant from Frontier Airlines helped a passenger in unexpected labour deliver her new bundle of joy successfully

Diana Giraldo led the woman, whose baby came mid-flight, to the back of the lavatory and helped her give birth

Captain Chris Nye praised Diana for being "exemplary" and "calm" during the process and appreciated his crew for working together

American ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines announced on social media that one of their crew members assisted a woman in labour, giving birth mid-flight.

Frontier Airlines crew and Sky, the newborn baby. Photo: Frontier Airlines.

The airline was on its way from Denver International Airport to Orlando International Airport when the passenger got into unexpected labour.

Flight attendant Diana Giraldo's task

Flight attendant Diana Giraldo led the woman to the back lavatory as she assisted her in the delivery.

Captain Chris Nye charged his first officer with the command of the airport while he coordinated a diversion to Pensacola Airport in Florida, where paramedics waited for them.

Frontier Airlines captain hails flight attendant

The captain showered Diana with praises for her prowess in assisting the passenger in delivering successfully.

'Exemplary' and 'calm' were the words Captain Chris Nye used for flight attendant Diana Giraldo’s heroic task of delivering a baby recently mid-flight.

The baby couldn’t wait, so the early and unexpected labour took place on a flight from Denver International Airport to Orlando International Airport (MCO). Diana helped the mother to the back lavatory and assisted the mother in giving birth," read past of the post.

Frontier Airlines captain hails crew

He celebrated his entire crew for their unity in ensuring a newborn was delivered successfully on the aircraft.

"The mum opted to name the baby's middle name Sky since she was born on our mother and daughter plane tail, Luna and Lilly the Wolves.

Way to go, Team Frontier! ," read the other part of the Facebook post.

