A video that was recently posted by Vogue Italia sees a lady's fingers decorated with micro mini bags

The nail design was done by Valentina Li, a Shanghai-based creative who is into face painting and nail art

In a nail-related story, popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday took to her Instagram page to cry out about the cost of her nails

Creativity in fashion remains limitless and this explains why some people often channel their self-expressions in unique fashion pieces.

When it comes to nail art, there are numerous variations as different lengths and designs work for different women. Women often rock short colourful fake nails but there are some who always go the extra mile.

For talented face painter, Valentina Li, going extra makes this all the more fun.

The nails each had a chain bag attached to the tip. Credit: Getty, @vogueitalia (Instagram)

Vogue Italia recently reposted one of her works which seems to have gone viral on the internet.

In the video, a hand supposedly belonging to Valentina is seen sporting different colours of nails.

However, what makes the nails stand out is the fact that each of them has a chain strap micro mini bag attached to them.

While this may appear to be purely for display purposes, it however leaves many questions regarding how one can function with such nails.

