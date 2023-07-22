A video shows a black bear getting inside a pigsty, and it went TikTok viral as the pig reacted to the dangerous intruder

Online users were amazed to see how two pigs swiftly dealt with the giant bear that invaded their home

Many people were nervous as they watched the video where the bear and the pig settled matters

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A video shows that a bear tried to attack pigs that had a spirit to match its size. Two pigs went viral after facing off against the bear.

A TikTok video shows 2 pigs standing up to a black bear in their sty. Image: @spotlighttv

Source: TikTok

The video of the animals' encounter received over 400,000 likes. There were also thousands of comments from people who had jokes about the fight scene.

2 pigs teach black bear a lesson in TikTok video

An interesting video posted by @spotlighttv shows a black bear entering a sty where there were two pigs inside.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The black bear jumped in and was immediately met with hostility. The pig took turns ramming into the bear until it ran away. Watch the video below:

Netizens have jokes about pigs fighting black bear and winning

Online users were thoroughly amused by the video of the animals. Many could not help but make fun of the bear for losing.

Burdman said:

"He forgot he was a bear."

TruWord4today joked:

"He bear-ly escaped."

magnolia.shhh added:

"Those pigs are so unbothered."

Sugarpie59 commented:

"Bear had a problem getting in,But no problem getting out."

Smith & Ransom remarked:

"I know the bear is hella embarrassed."

Animal face-off girl viral on social media

Some animals sometimes get into it, and it gets caught on camera. People were in all of a leopard that tried to attack porcupines who protected their young with expertise.

"Daddy not here to rescue her": Mom gives daughter fright of her life in public

Briefly news previously reported thata video of a toddler with a fear of teddy bears had Mzansi in stitches on TikTok. The little one fled from her mother, who was carrying the giant stuffed animal, and the drama made them viral hits.

People worried that the incident would give the child nightmares but said the clip was funny.

Seeing the kid racing through the shop with her tiny legs was a rare sight for many, and most confessed that they experienced guilty pleasure from the footage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News