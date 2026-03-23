An Air Canada flight attendant survived a deadly runway crash at LaGuardia Airport that killed both pilots on her flight on Sunday night

She was ejected from the wreckage on impact but was found by Port Authority Police on the tarmac, still strapped into her jumpseat

Air traffic control audio from the night reveals a controller appeared to admit making an error in the chaotic minutes before the fatal collision

A night that was supposed to end with a routine landing turned into tragedy. An Air Canada Express flight attendant survived a catastrophic collision at LaGuardia Airport that left two pilots dead.

A photo of the aircraft with the front visibly wrecked. Image: Fox & Friends

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She was ejected from the wreckage when the plane struck an airport fire truck on the runway. Police found her on the tarmac, still buckled into her jumpseat outside the destroyed aircraft. Although she was seriously injured, multiple reports confirmed that she is expected to make a full recovery. The collision happened at around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday when Jazz Aviation Flight 8646 struck a Port Authority firefighting vehicle on Runway 4.

A runway that became a crash scene

The plane was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members when it came in to land. Sources said the aircraft was travelling at about 50 km/h when it hit the fire truck. The impact was violent enough to crumple the entire front section of the passenger jet. Photos from the scene show debris scattered across the tarmac and the damaged emergency vehicle on its side.

The Port Authority confirmed that the captain and first officer were both killed on impact. Forty-one people were injured in the collision and were treated at local hospitals afterwards.

According to a report by AOL, the fire truck did not end up on that runway through negligence. Air traffic control audio captures a separate emergency unfolding on the other side of the airport. United Flight 2384 had aborted a takeoff due to a warning light and a strange odour in the cabin.

The fire truck was granted permission to cross the runway where the Air Canada plane was landing. Seconds later, everything fell apart in the most devastating way possible. A controller is heard urgently ordering the truck to stop before reporting a collision on the field. Eighteen minutes after the crash, a controller appears to say over the radio that he had messed up.

The fire truck that collided with the aeroplane getting emergency attention. Image: Fox and Friends

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The Association of Flight Attendants president Nelson expressed her support for everyone affected by the tragedy.

See the full report here.

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Source: Briefly News