A young Nigerian lady, Tima Tima, said a company declined to employ her because of her big tummy

The young lady made the disclosure on social media and Nigerians wondered if it's a modelling job she applied for

Many social media users really felt sorry for her; According to Tima, childbirth is the reason why her tummy is big

A young Nigerian lady identified as Tima Tima has taken to social media to disclose that she lost a job opportunity because of her big tummy.

The young lady said the general manager of the company she applied to said they couldn't employ her, and when she asked why, she was told that her big tummy was the reason.

The young lady said a company refused to hire her because of her big tummy. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Tima said childbirth is the reason why her tummy is big.

The young lady's post was re-shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja and many social media users flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Is it modelling job?

Many social media users were disgusted over the development, wondering whether it's a modelling job. Others also asked if it's a secretary job.

Nigerian comedian Broda Shaggi said:

"Which job? Hope say no be modeling wey dem need slim girls ma cos OMA KU DIE KATO OOOO. But bigger things for you ma’am by God’s grace."

@a.jike__ wrote:

"Did you apply to be a runway model sis??"

@dianaelesie commented:

"How is that possible? unless the company produces flat tummy tea, nd probably want her to take over the marketing department, if not this is trash."

@digdatz said:

"The job nah Secretary nah. She no go fit run up and down."

@patriot_xin wrote:

"That's what all these mushroom companies can do. It's unfortunate."

