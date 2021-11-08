Kofi Barnes, a lucky young man has been able to win an unbelievable R479 000 through sports betting

Sharing the story on his Twitter handle, the lucky winner indicated that he bet only R2.44 to win the amount

Some social media users have been describing how they would have spent that amount of money if they were in Kofi Barnes' shoes

A young man in Ghana identified on Twitter as Kofi Barnes has had a life-changing experience after winning a whopping R479 000 using just R2.44 in sports betting.

Kofi Barnes initially caught the attention of social media users when he tweeted that he had won a huge amount of money but his slip was deleted by the betting company he used.

However, a few days later, he came to confirm that the betting platform had paid him the amount he won which was almost R480k

The post generated massive reactions with many tweeps rushing into the comment section to share their thoughts on the huge life-changing win.

How peeps are reacting to this

@kwadwokanyee mentioned how his life would have changed if he won this amount:

E bi me wey I chop amount like this, that's it I no go work again. On Monday I register for gym after gym no) I go buy one normal car for Christmas After that no) I try threesome with some girls bi wey dey Madina and Adanta.

@krampahjnr also commented:

A no go show da amount a stake am Buh Bordeaux last-minute goal worry me off...like a cash out big time

@MANNYRAIN3 replied to @krampahjnr saying:

No, it’s greed that killed you, if you knew the correct score will be 2-1 for all, why not go both teams to score and over 2.5 and fire it with big amount, you killed yourself bro

