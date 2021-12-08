A brilliant lady, Angela Eduful, has emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Student

She clocked the milestone during the 20th Congregation Ceremony of the Central University in Ghana

Eduful has celebrated the accomplishment on social media, inspiring many with her achievement

A vibrant lady, Angela Eduful, has got many screaming girl power on social media after emerging as the Overall Best Graduating Student.

Eduful clocked the milestone during the 20th Congregation Ceremony of the Central University in Ghana.

She has disclosed that she bagged a master's in Human Resource Management from the Ghanaian university as she attributed her success to her Maker in a LinkedIn post.

Angela Eduful: Brilliant Ghanaian Lady Graduates as Overall Best Student from Central University Photo credit: Angela Eduful

Source: UGC

Celebrating the milestone

''What shall I say unto the Lord. My desire is to learn, unlearn, and relearn to add value and impact lives.

''MBA HRM done. Overall Best Graduate Student'' she posted.

Eduful posed for pictures in her graduation robe with loved ones as she shared them on social media.

Many have been inspired by her accomplishment and have reacted to her post.

Reactions

Aryee R commented:

''Congratulations Angela.''

Evans Crentsil-Taylor said:

''Congratulations Angela Eduful . Well done for the success.''

Angela Eduful replied:

''Thanks .''

Ronald Oppong Adom said:

''Congratulations Angie. Soar higher.''

Angela Eduful replied:

''Thank you.''

MICHAEL MANTE OSEI BOBIE said:

''Congratulations Angela. Higher heights.''

Woman goes from working as a pharmacist to doctor

Nonkululeko Dlamini received massive love from Mzansi when she clinched her medical degree. Tweeps reacted with admiration, praising Dlamini for following her life’s passion.

Ms Dlamini, who is also a qualified pharmacist, graduated with a degree in pharmacy from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in 2014 and completed her medical degree at Wits University last year. Ms Dlamini’s work history reads like a dream.

She worked as a pharmacist’s intern at GS Crookes Hospital in 2015 and a pharmacist at Greytown Hospital as well as the Clicks Group.

Source: Briefly.co.za