Zimbabwe mulling over plan for only vaccinated people to use public transport

Zimbabweans may be faced with the choice between using public transport or refusing the vaccine

The Africa government is planning on introducing vaccine certificates that would allow those who are vaccinated to use public transport

This would essentially ban those who are not vaccinated from using public transport

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe is trying desperately to increase the number of people who are vaccinated against Covid 19.

They are considering banning those people who have refused to get the jab from using public transport.

If you plan on using public transport in Zimbabwe in the future, you will need to get vaccinated. Photo credit: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

The country has a very accessible vaccine programme, with bus terminals offering a shot in the arm.

The ban has been put on the table as a result of the discovery of the Omicron strain of Covid 19 according to eNCA.

Zimbabwe has only managed to partially vaccinate around 4 million people with 2.7 million people fully vaccinated against Covid 19.

Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told the media that the plan is in motion and that in the future passengers will need to produce a valid vaccination card to board public transport according to Bloomberg.

The new Omicron variant has caused a rapid rise in new cases with 2 555 new cases confirmed earlier this week.

