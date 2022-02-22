A little girl has been described as having a great future in dancing due to the way she picked up a contest with her grandma

The girl tried to copy the older woman as they both danced and vibed seriously to Egwu Abuja by Darlington Onye Ntisa

The skills displayed by the older woman and the funny way the little girl tried to copy her has wowed many internet users

The desire of a little girl to compete with grandma in a dance contest has got people talking on social media.

The little girl was seen vibing hard with grandma, trying very hard to copy the older woman's sterling waist moves.

The baby girl tried to copy her granny, but it didn't work. Photo credit: Tiktok/@akumbunyinmah

They vibed nicely to Egwu Abuja by Darlington Onye Ntisa

Just as the song started playing, the woman started dancing, bending, and giving cool native waist moves. But the girl quickly jumped onto the stage and bent down too.

She tried shaking her waist, but that didn't work. She touched her waist as if to find out why she couldn't shake it. But the kid's strong desire to dance was irresistible.

Sharing the lovely video on Tiktok, @akumbunyinmah wrote:

"My daughter is a cruise."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to dancing little girl

The video was reposted on Instagram by @pulsenigeria247, it got considerable views and comments. People wanted to see more of the moves. A few reactions to the video are captured below:

@itzmar_vado reacted:

"She even touched it to know if it’s shaking."

@egborgeiriyovwerhi wrote:

"Lol... mama still have very flexible waist."

@teco.b said:

"No wonder kids love their grandparents so much, they are free spirited."

@estheronwualu reacted:

"Baby was like why can’t I get the waist to move."

@koko.baybee commented:

"The babygirl gats touch d yansh to know weda e de shake abi e no de shake."

