A man has taken to social media to show off and shower encomiums on a Keke rider for his stunning display of honesty

The man happened to have forgotten his laptop in the boot of the man's tricycle as he had many loads on the Keke

To his surprise, the Keke rider showed up at his passenger's house to return the missing property

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A Nigerian man has endorsed a Keke rider and urged people not to fail to patronise him anywhere he is spotted.

The Nigerian who is a civil engineer took to Twitter to share how the honest Keke rider returned his missing laptop.

The passenger was amazed. Photo Credit: @Hakmansclothing

Source: UGC

@Hakmansclothing said he forgot the laptop as he had lots of loads in the tricycle.

Three hours after he got home, his gateman notified him that there was a Keke rider asking after him.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The man stated that he was surprised to find the same Keke man who had driven him home come back with the laptop.

He made a video of the Keke rider as he appreciated him for his honesty.

The engineer's tweet reads:

"This is just a day to sallah, I have lots of load in his Keke but I forgot my laptop in his boot, he brought it back to my house where he dropped me after some hours some of them actually have the fear of God though."

See his tweet below:

Netizens react

@Anoneme2 said:

"One good trait of Islam and Muslim."

@beautyinnocent said:

"Very true. And the good one are very very kind hearted. Hmmm."

@Echelonable said:

"You didn't even give him anything..is it good...?"

@efirstconsults said:

"And e be like say you no dash anything o!"

@zagga1_hot said:

"Sanni are lovely people,very slow to anger.but if u make them finally angry .hmmmmm."

Honest Keke rider returns money passengers forgot in his tricycle

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that an honest Keke rider identified as Mallam Tulu had returned the sum of N500k passengers had forgotten in his tricycle.

Taking to Facebook, a man called Bello Lukman, said that the money was left in his tricycle on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in Jos.

The man had picked the passengers who were going to buy some cows. When they alighted, they forgot to pick their money bag.

A female passenger who boarded the Keke afterwards pointed the attention of the man to it. On checking the bag, he found out it contained a huge sum of money.

Without thinking twice, the man went back to where he dropped the passenger and returned the bag. As a way to show him appreciation, they gave Tulu N5,000 (R20 000).

Source: Briefly News