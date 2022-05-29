Celebrated actor Joseph Van Vicker's first daughter, J'dyl Vanette, has graduated from Tema International School

J'dyl graduated as part of the 2022 international baccalaureate class of the TIS whose congregation ceremony came on Saturday, May 28

The proud father has taken to social media to celebrate his daughter who has been admitted to study law at University of Leicester

Star actor Joseph Van Vicker has celebrated his first daughter, J'dyl Vanette Vicker, as she completes secondary school.

J'dyl recently graduated from the Tema International School (TIS) where she studied for an international baccalaureate. She was part of the students at TIS' 2022 graduation held on Saturday, May 28.

Proud of his daughter's achievement, Van Vicker took to his Instagram page to share a photo from the ceremony. The photo showed J'dyl in her green academic gown as she posed with her siblings, Jian and VJ.

Sharing the photo, the actor thanked God, congratulated J'dyl and urged her to care good care of herself for the future.

"A proud father. All glory to God. Congratulations J'dyl. Take care of your ELF (Education, Life itself & Freedom) and you will grasp that many other things will catenate for your good," he said.

Van Vicker's daughter to study Law at University of Leicester

Later checks by Briefly News on the graduation indicate that Van Vicker's daughter is heading to the University of Leicester to study for a Bachelor's degree in Law (LLB).

It is not yet known whether J'dyl will be travelling to the United Kingdom for her studies or will study at the school's Ghana campus.

Check out the TIS post below (swipe to see more):

J'dyl's 18th birthday

The graduation of Van Vicker's first daughter comes exactly three months after she turned 18 years old.

