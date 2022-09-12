A bride got quite the shocker courtesy of her tailor, who delivered one of her outfits 24 hours before her wedding

According to the video currently trending on social media, what she ordered wasn't what she got

Internet users have reacted with mixed feelings to both the outfits she received and the timing of the delivery

For brides, looking their very best on the wedding day is something that remains non-negotiable. However, despite making plans, things can still go south pretty fast.

This is something a lady got to realise after a devasting experience with a tailor barely 24 hours to her wedding left her in shock.

What she ordered and the dress she got. Credit: @asoebibella

In a video currently trending on social media, a picture of the sleek asoke style she wanted can be seen.

However, what was delivered - a recreated version in white - was a pitiable imitation of the original design.

Even worse was the timing of the delivery. According to @asoebibella, who shared the now-trending video, the bride had gone for fittings on different occasions yet still ended up with something else.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts

tanitoluwaa.art

"Tailors might not make heaven."

itsmzjane:

"I didn’t know when i laughed.. Sorry my bad."

glassesbyoma:

"This is painful but I will not laugh."

itz_utella:

"You bought plain material to sew aso oke style, are u normal?"

ringsbyalyson:

"Why u sef wait till 24Hours to wedding before u collect your cloth."

hajjia_pharteamah:

"You got what you wanted to get now in less than 24hrs my dear just adjust the net do make up and snap beautiful pictures."

iphyeoma__:

"una too dey lie! how can your wedding be in less than 24hrs nd you’re just going for fittings. Abeg mey i hear word."

its_ujay:

"E go wear am like that anniversary she go sew better one! Sorry my dear."

enyinnayauzoamaka:

"Can’t you see it’s Asoke, why did you take crepe to the tailor asoke that is over thousands and you went with 800 NAIRA material abi 1200 crepe….abi am not seeing well."

