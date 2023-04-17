A video of an African pastor praying for one of his church members is spreading fast among internet users

The TikTok shows the pastor laying his hand on the man with an abnormally large stomach

Some social media users thought the man was pregnant and kept on watching to see if a miracle was going to happen

A video of a man with a huge stomach went viral on TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A pastor had people on the edge of their seats waiting to witness a miracle in real time. The Nigerian minister can be seen praying while touching a man who looks like he has abdominal medical problems. Church congregants can be heard making noise in the background during the service.

Video of Nigerian pastor goes viral on TikTok.

The TikTok was posted by @pastoronyedika and got a staggering 1.8 million views on the platform. People tried to guess what ailment the elderly man had that would make his stomach swell like that. Superstitious TikTok users suggested that black magic was involved in the comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens discuss video taken from church

@natashalowie shared:

"Oh my mum was like that but she got healed. oh God."

@Ark_0098 commented:

"I got many questions but first he's not pregnant he probably did something to make his tummy big or I live in a different world."

@lilchefz1 asked:

"What in the black magic is going on?"

@u.n.k.n.o.w.n1.4 wrote:

"Who's the father or is it the mother?"

@_ch1llz_0 posted:

"Bro is five months over due."

@._r.ize added:

"The ultimate lean gut has survived."

@emmy345emmyjoo mentioned:

"This man needs urgent medical attention."

@danielbryce45 asked:

"When is the baby shower?"

Mzansi pastor explaining why men divorce gets slammed after saying women should take care of their men better

In another article, Briefly News reported that a pastor on TikTok started a conversation about marriage. The religious leader told people that men leave their wives due to poor mental health.

The video got hundreds of comments as people discussed his words. Many expressed that they disagreed with the pastor's sentiments.

