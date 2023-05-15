On Saturday, May 6, King Charles III was crowned the monarch months after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II

In his reign as the monarch, the King will visit Kenya, the country where his mother ascended to the throne in 1952

The late Queen Elizabeth II was then a princess and became Queen while in the country at the iconic Tree Tops Hotel

King Charles III is set to make a debut visit to Kenya later this year.

King Charles III is set to visit Kenya in an emotional tour of the country where his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, became Queen in 1952.

Queen ElizabII'sh II's tight bond with Kenya

The monarch's trip holds a significant historical connection, as it was in Kenya, where his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, ascended to the throne after her father's passing, King George VI, in 1952.

According to Daily Mail, an insider revealed that the visit would a poignant for King Charles, evoking memories of his mother's early reign.

"It will be a poignant moment. Inevitably it will be a reminder of his young mother at the start of her reign. Now, he is at the start of his, but he has the advantage of experience, too," said a source.

The source further noted that the King's decision to prioritise Kenya underscores his commitment to the Commonwealth.

This announcement comes after a previously planned visit to France was cancelled due to security concerns earlier this year.

Macron's pension reforms protest

The French government called off the visit amidst widespread protests against President Emmanuel Macron's proposed pension reforms.

Consequently, the King and Queen Consort Camilla could only complete the second leg of their itinerary, which took them to Germany.

The Royal aides are working on the logistics for King Charles III to follow in his mother's footsteps and visit Kenya.

The upcoming visit is expected to foster diplomatic relationships and deepen cooperation between the United Kingdom and Kenya within the context of the Commonwealth.

