A travel content creator posted footage on TikTok showing her shopping at a Pick n Pay in Zimbabwe

Viewers were fascinated by the clip that gave them an inkling of food prices compared to Mzansi

The video gained traction, and netizens appreciated the informative post that shed light on the different costs of living

One woman who creates content based on her jet-setting life recorded herself picking up some essentials from a grocery store in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe grocery store stuns

The lady is seen in a TikTok video on her page @sifisoabroad, showing a few items from the Pick n Pay store and their prices.

People were stunned by the steep prices of products like cornflakes, orange juice, and shampoo. The lady even gasped at a mug that cost $5.60 (R106) for one.

Video of Pick n Pay gains traction

The insightful clip gathered 232,000 views, and hundreds of people engaged in the comments about the cost of living in Zimbabwe.

Watch the video below:

Netizens discuss costs of living in Zim

The clip also shed misconceptions about the country. Most people said in the comments that they thought shops were empty in Zimbabwe and were pleasantly surprised.

Read some of the comments below:

@bmjkmbicohism mentioned:

"When you listen to CNN & BBC news you would think in Zimbabwe they're no grocery stores."

@nello_phi.lites wrote:

"South African here, and I only realise now that Zim is not that bad."

@merciebel sated:

"Thank you so much. Out there, people think Zimbabwe shops are empty; you gained a follower."

@oupaledwaba commented:

"They are pushing a lot of their local products."

@user851527277743 added:

"Zim is very expensive. All this stuff is imported, that's why."

@sharkmanship wrote:

"The Pick n Pay price is for rich people. In the downtown market, we usually pay half price of the Pick n Pay one."

