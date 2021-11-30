A stranger has surprisingly stepped forward to buy a 400-year-old abandoned cottage that has been described as a dangerous acquisition to make

The property which was acquired online for £760,000 (R16 million) is said to contain rodents as rats, rabbits, mice and would be needing a total renovation

Interestingly, the auction of the house which contains three reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room and utility room on the ground floor was done without any display of its interior

As if seeing what others cannot fathom, an unidentified stranger has made a property acquisition best described as outrageous.

Mirror reports that a stranger has acquired a 400-year-old abandoned house that has been described as a dangerous property to acquire for £760,000 (R16 million).

The property is 400-years-old Photo Credit: Daily Mail

The Elizabeth Cottage located in the UK is said to be infested with rabbits, rats and mice and would need total renovation to get it back in good shape.

How bad the property is

Giving more details on the state of disrepair in the property which was sold during a live stream auction, Daily Mail explains that its staircase is so bad it can collapse at any time.

The Crookham Common property auctioned by Brighton-based Auction House Sussex is said to be so dangerous, pictures couldn't be taken from the inside.

Its 'jungle' garden is home to rabbits, rats and mice and possibly other unconfirmed animals.

The house is a 4-bedroom one

The auctioning company stated that the property is a 4-bedroom house. It has 3-bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on its first floor.

The main house is comprised of three reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room and utility room.

A statement describing the interior of the property reads:

"An unusual opportunity to acquire a detached four bedroom property on good size plot in a rural setting, requiring complete refurbishment.

'The property is in poor repair and looks to have been derelict for many years. Elizabeth Cottage and land sits on a plot approximately 1.5 acres, with access to Crookham Common to the rear.

''Floor there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms. To the rear of the property there is a one bedroom annex and outbuildings."

