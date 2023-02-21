A man who is married to three wives has become popular and is being cited as an example of a united home

The three wives live peacefully with their husband who also stays at home while they go out there to work

His first wife disclosed that the man is 'too much to handle' in bed hence the need for more helping hands

A man who has three wives and is without a job has become popular after his story was shared online.

The man named Nick Davis says he does not need to go to work since he is the king and his queens have all the powers.

Nick Davis lives happily with his three wives. Photo credit: Instagram/@the.davis.family_official.

Nick stays at home while his three wives, April, Danielle and Jennifer go out to work, Mirror reports.

Amazing story of Nick Davis and his three wives

Nick's story is even more amazing that it was his first wife, April who introduced the second, Jennifer to him.

April said:

"It just became evident to me that she was a great person, there was a lot of high intellect in that big brain of hers and I knew that Nick would find her attractive."

She described him as being 'too much to handle in bed,' according to a report by New York Post.

Explaining what made her support the idea of a second wife, April said she was happy to have an extra woman in the family.

She said the new wife, Jennifer would help to meet Nick's 'needs'. Her words:

“Nick’s a lot to handle. Let’s just say that… in a lot of ways. Nick is a lot to handle in the bed. Nick’s a lot to handle in general with his personality. It’s nice to be able to have helping hands.”

But a second wife didn't seem enough, so Nick added one more, Danielle. The family is now expecting a baby.

Nick Davis speaks on how it feels to have three wives

Explaining what it means to have three wives, Nick said:

"Having three wives, knowing that we've all solidified our union and brought it together like we have, it's just unbelievable. I just feel like I'm just living a dream come true."

