Two women, Ruth Cohen and Shery Rosenstein, became best friends while they were in high school

Their friendship became strong as their kids who were born weeks apart also took a liking to each other

Many years after, their children went from being friends to lovers before they got married in October

Two friends from school, Ruth Cohen and Shery Rosenstein, never for once imagined in their lives that their babies delivered weeks apart will grow up to become lovers.

On October 24, Cohen’s daughter, Maddie, and Rosenstein son, Adam said “I do” and got married. The two said they feel they were made for each other, People reports.

The women's kids said they had an unimaginable connection. Photo source: People

The wife, Maddie, said there was a strong connection that was always pulling them together. The husband and wife met when they were just four months old.

At 8 years old, Adam relived the moment he connected with Maddie when their families were visiting some relatives in Arizona.

The moment I realised I was in love

The two stayed connected for years as their mothers were always exchanging friendly calls. Sometime in high school, Adam soon realised that he was really in love with Maddie, Yahoo reports.

He said:

"She was the friend I could talk to about everything - even the stuff I don't want to talk to her about."

They shared first kiss

While in high school, they both were partners at prom when Adam asked Maddie. It was at that event they shared their first kiss.

While in the university, Maddie also knew she had fallen in love with him. The man was only able to propose in 2018, four years after their first date.

Their wedding which was earlier slated to hold in 2020 was moved to 2021 because of the pandemic and 85 people graced the occasion.

