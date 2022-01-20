Vic Mensa is reported to have been taken into police custody after airport security caught him with a variety of drugs in his possession

The rapper was returning from a trip to Ghana when he was pulled aside for a secondary search when Vic raised suspicions

Mensa became a regular visitor to South Africa when he was in a relationship with rapper Nadia Nakai last year

Vic Mensa's trip to Africa ended in tears after he was detained at the airport for drug possession. The musician was on his way from Ghana when he was taken into police custody.

Vic Mensa was taken into custody for drug possession after a trip from Ghana. Image: Getty Images

Border Patrol at the Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C had a big drug bust when Vic Mensa flew in from Ghana. The 28-year-old rapper was caught with magic mushrooms and taken aside for further searching.

Drum reports that Mensa was found with 41 grams of liquid Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of Psilocybin gummies, and six grams of Psilocybin mushrooms and immediately taken into custody.

Billboard reported the hitmaker was released from Police custody and the first thing he did was bring to the situation with humour on Twitter. Vic shared two tweets to reassure fans that he was out and doing well. They read:

"Wow what a trip."

"I’m freeeeeee. Love you all god works in mysterious ways."

Vic Mensa grew popular in South Africa when he dated rapper Nadia Nakai. It all started in the DM's and ended in tears for the long-distanced lovers when TimesLIVE reported that they ended things when the distance got too hard.

