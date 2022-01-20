Cardi B received massive praise from a man who sadly lost five members of his family to the Bronx inferno

Haji Dukuray lost his niece, who was married and had three children, with her whole family perishing in the fire

The thankful man said the rapper was showing love to people she had never met and prayed that she receives blessings

A relative of one of the families that perished in the recent Bronx, New York fire tragedy has shown his gratitude to Cardi B.

This comes after the rapper's pledge to cover the burial cost of all the 17 people who lost their lives in the apartment fire.

TMZ reports that a man named Haji Dukuray, who lost his niece, her husband and three kids, described the artiste as an angel, adding they cannot thank her enough for her generosity.

Haji used to drive 321km from Delaware to New York to see his niece and her family and noted it was a big help as it strips them of that financial burden.

He also sent Cardi B his blessings, saying she was helping not only him but so many people that she had never met.

Cardi teams up with Mayor's fund

Cardi B, a Bronx native, was hurt by the news of the fire that engulfed the 19-storey building, which is the city's deadliest fire in three decades.

Cardi also teamed up with The Mayor's Fund to help those affected by the fire, saying she could not imagine the pain the families were going through.

Other stars step up

Cardi inspired many with her kindness after learning about the tragic fire in her hometown.

The mother of two credited her kindness to her love for her roots.

While the state of New York announced they would be contributing a R26 million donation amount for the victims of the tragedy, Cardi offered more support.

Since stepping up to the cause, Cardi noticed others from the Bronx followed suit, and she acknowledged their efforts.

She mentioned and thanked Fat Joe and Remy Ma while shouting out popular Bronx radio stations that offered their support in her Instagram stories.

While applauding the Bronx natives and media personas who already contributed, Cardi urged her followers to try to help out where they could too.

She noted the people she mentioned in her story could assist them in finding ways to support those affected.

