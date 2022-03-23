American music superstar Rihanna has raised eyebrows after being spotted with a ring on her ring finger

Rihanna, who is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, had a shiny ring on her ring finger

The Diamond hitmaker also hinted that she is expecting a baby girl while shopping for the soon-to-be-born baby

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Heavily pregnant R&B star Rihanna has left fans scratching their heads after giving a hint that she's engaged to someone.

Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, wore a diamond ring. Photo: Page Six.

Source: Instagram

Is Rihanna engaged to A$AP Rocky?

According to Page Six, Rihanna donned a huge diamond ring on that finger while shopping for baby clothes in Los Angeles on Monday, March 21.

In addition to her sparkling accessory, a Sloan Solitaire ring from Briony Raymond.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The fashion mogul, 34, rocked a fitted Grave Digger t-shirt that just fit over her growing baby bump.

The mom-to-be also rocked a pair of low-rise jeans, furry stilettos and a maroon-and-yellow trucker.

The pop star's outing comes days after she told Elle that she envisions herself being a “psycho” mother once her bundle of joy arrives.

“I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it,” she joked to the magazine.

Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Rihanna's Pregnancy Fashion

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Rihanna has been blowing the internet with her pregnancy looks. It seems her iconic style moments have not been lost on members of the Kardashian Clan.

Reality star Kim Kardashian posted a photo of Rihanna looking amazing in a bold and daring attire on her Instagram stories on Monday 13th.

She captioned the shot:

"OMG @badgirlriri finest pregnancy style ever."

The outfit

Rihanna wore this ensemble over the weekend. She accessorised with a gleaming silver bralette with an enormous black jacket.

She paired the pieces with black leather shorts and thigh-high boots that matched.

Her oomph-exuding ensemble was completed with a pair of delicate necklaces and striking shades.

The pop sensation who is expecting her first child is killing it in the pregnancy fashion game.

Source: Briefly News