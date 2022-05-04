Rihanna Honoured by Met Gala with Incredible Marble Statue After She Misses Grand Event Due to Pregnancy
- Rihanna is a true fashion icon, and the Met Gala knows that as they carved a marble statue of the pregnant star
- It was a way of honouring the Barbadian singer since she could not attend the event because of unknown reasons
- Rihanna usually shuts down the internet with her edgy and iconic style on the red carpets, and she truly deserves this prestige
Rihanna has been honoured at the Met Gala in her absence as they erected a marble statue.
Not in attendance
The expectant singer was not in attendance at the yearly ball, and Cosmopolitan reported the reason to be that she is close to giving birth.
You've obviously heard of the MET Gala, which is simply fashion's biggest night out and a fundraising benefit.
Rihanna a stunner
It's also an excuse for celebrities to dress up in high-end luxury brands.
The Barbadian queen missed the year's MET, but it's no lie she would have shut down the carpet with her stunning looks.
The high fashion show put up a lovely marble statue in her honour, and Rihanna was stunned and loved the gesture.
She wrote:
"Shut down the met in marble! what's more gilded than that? lol! Thank you met museum and vogue magazine for this historic tribute y'all bad for this one."
Other celebrities who did not attend this year's MET are Lady Gaga, Zendaya, Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet, Justin Bieber, Kristen Stewart, Harry Styles and Kanye West.
The Umbrella crooner was recently spotted dancing her heart out while her boyfriend performed and fans termed her a supportive girlfriend.
Social media was abuzz with the heavily pregnant star's sleek moves.
