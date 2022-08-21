Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot for the second time at a colourful white-themed party on Saturday, August 20

The famous couple first dated from 2002 to 2004, rekindled their romance in 2021 and announced their engagement in April

They got hitched at a private wedding at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Sin City on July 16

Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married for the second time on Saturday, August 20.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck tie the knot for the second time. Photo: BACKGRID.

Source: UGC

They exchanged vows in an extravagant, star-studded ceremony at the Gone Girl actor’s sprawling Georgia home.

Briefly News has compiled seven delectable photos showing how their second wedding went down.

1. Three-day celebration

The couple tied the knot during a three-day celebration for friends and family at Affleck’s 87-acre riverfront estate near Savannah one month after spontaneously eloping to Las Vegas.

2. Lopez's dress code

According to New York Times, Lopez wore a couture Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy for the ceremony, which was officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty.

3. Attended by who is who

The weekend-long wedding bash included a welcome dinner Friday, and guests are scheduled to be served a barbecue picnic on Sunday.

But at least one member of Affleck’s family was not in attendance.

Younger brother Casey Affleck stayed in Los Angeles over the weekend, according to TMZ.

4. Affleck and Lopez share kiss

The lovebirds were spotted earlier Saturday. Video captured Affleck, wearing jeans, a tan shirt and with what looked like a bag slung over his shoulder, climbing the grand exterior staircase of the home to Lopez, who, clad in a simple, strapless white dress, sat waiting at the top.

The two could then be seen sharing a kiss.

5. White-themed event

Some guests arrived in white Old Savannah Tour trolley buses, while others came in black SUVs, handing over to guards what looked like invitations.

The white cards appeared to feature a drawing of a bird, with its wings extended.

Guests, including director Kevin Smith, who posted a picture of himself on Instagram before the wedding, wore white.

Aerial footage above the big bash showed guests dressed in all white outfits as they gathered on a long white walkway to the actor’s house, where festivities appeared to be in full swing.

6. Love in the air

The newlyweds held each other close throughout the ceremony, according to the photos, which show them embracing on a wooden footbridge that extends out above a body of water adjacent to the sprawling mansion.

7. Security was tight throughout the day

Guards blocked the entrance to Hampton Island, the exclusive enclave where Affleck’s compound is located.

They checked IDs for anyone entering and gave out white paper wristbands, as a police officer sat nearby in a car labelled Liberty County Sheriff.

