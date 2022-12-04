Jay-Z and Beyoncé have been serving couple goals for over two decades and are still growing stronger

The couple who used to post on social media rarely have lately been sharing some stunning pics all booed up

The lovebirds have a loyal following, and the beehive has almost gone to war in defence of Beyoncé throughout the years

Jay-Z and Beyoncé serving cute looks on social media. Image: @beyonce

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are one of the few celebrity couples who have stuck it out through thick and thin since they started dating in 2001.

The private couple has carefully curated their public image, and fans are mostly exposed to their relationship from their professional projects.

Lately, Beyoncé, who used to post mostly work-related content on Instagram, has been sharing some personal posts with her husband and kids.

Briefly News has compiled a few snaps when the megastar couple have left their fans swooning on social media

1. Jay-Z and Beyoncé at his 52nd birthday

The couple posted a flirty video being all lovey-dovey at the rapper's birthday celebration. Beyoncé wore a hot glitzy suit by the now cancelled fashion house Balenciaga.

2. The couple shared images from the Tiffany & Co. photoshoot

In 2021 Beyoncé became the fourth person ever to wear the Tiffany Diamond. South Africans lost their minds on social media seeing the campaign with Beyoncé and Jay-Z. They were outraged that the singer supported a company that stole the 128.54-carat diamond discovered in South Africa.

3. Jay-Z and Beyoncé aboard a megayacht

A year ago, the celebs of celebrities ditched their home in New York and sailed the Mediterranean Sea in a yacht named Flying Fox, which cost R68 million to rent per week back then.

4. Bey and Jigga cosied up in Italy

The superstars love yachts and posted stunning snaps from their holiday in Italy. Bey looked superb in a mint outfit, and it seemed like Jigga didn't want to take the picture.

