Angelica Larsson's age, P.O.B, relationship status, YouTube, worth

Angelica Larsson is a unique woman with extraordinary bravery. She is best known as a Swedish truck driver, even though she also operates heavy equipment well. Since she discovered what her passion is driven towards as a child, she leveraged social media platforms to become an internet celebrity.

Angelica standing by a truck. Photo: @angelica.larsson

Source: Instagram

Angelica Larsson is a skydiver, motorcycle rider, scuba diver, and especially a truck driver. The 5-foot-tall dynamo handles big trucks and heavy equipment so well without stress. As of 19, she had gotten her license to drive commercial vehicles.

Angelica Larsson profile summary

Full name: Angelica Larsson

Angelica Larsson Date of birth : 9th of June, 1990

: 9th of June, 1990 Age : 31 years old

: 31 years old Profession : Truck driver and PR consultant

: Truck driver and PR consultant Zodiac sign : Gemini

: Gemini Place of birth: Sweden

Sweden Instagram: @angelica.larsson

@angelica.larsson YouTube: AngelicaLarsson

AngelicaLarsson Facebook : @AngelicaLarssonOfficial

: @AngelicaLarssonOfficial Email: Angelica.Larsson.ab@hotmail.com

Background information

Although there is not much information about her childhood, parents, and siblings, Larsson is best known as an Instagram star and for her bravery in driving semi-trucks. Where is Angelica Larsson's place of birth? Angelica was born and bred in Stockholm, Sweden.

Her passion for driving semi-trucks had been noticed since she was a kid. At 19, she started driving semi-trucks professionally after getting her commercial vehicle license. Angelica Larsson Swedish truck driver is physically fit with her flawless skin and thick blonde hair.

Interestingly, it was not long before she was nicknamed the World’s Most Beautiful Truck Driver with the capacity to drive perfectly like seasoned male drivers. But then, instead of being addressed with that title, she prefers to be described by her driving skill and work ethic.

Among others, the truck driver drives excavators, snow trucks, dump trucks, and other heavy equipment vehicles excellently. She reportedly owns a heavy-duty style Snowplow, which she uses to clear roads for fun. She enjoys touring the world doing what she loves, and for that, she has earned a lot of respect.

How old is Angelica Larsson truck driver?

Angelica Larsson's age is 31 years as of 2021. She was born on the 9th of June, 1989, although some sources claim that she was born in 1990. Considering her birth date, it means Angelica Larsson's birthday party holds every June.

Career

Larsson once worked for Cohn & Wolfe as a project manager and was saddled with corporate and consumer-oriented assignments. From there, Wenderfalck employed her as a project manager.

Angelica Larsson's Stadium employment was confirmed later. She worked as a PR and information manager with the organisation before transferring to Fuze, a public relations firm, as a PR consultant. While sharing the reason for bringing her on board, Daniel Lagerqvist, the organisation's CEO, said,

She knows the retail and B2C part better than most others. We have both previously worked a lot with communication around sports, health and movement and the idea is that Fuze will become a leader in this segment. Add that Angelica has long experience from the agency side and everyone realizes that this will be just fine.

Is Angelica Larsson single?

Currently, it is safe to say that Angelica Larsson Sweden trucker is single as there is no information available to the public yet on her marital or relationship status. Unfortunately, she has not given anyone a clue about who she is dating or the kind of person she loves to spend her life with.

Social media engagements and pictures

As a social media star, the beautiful truck driver enjoys a significant following on her social platforms. For instance, Angelica Larsson's IG account has more than 305,000 followers. Check out a few of her photos.

1. Love for driving trucks

Angelica with a truck. Photo: @angelica.larsson

Source: Instagram

Larsson enjoys delighting her fans on the Instagram platform with her content. She began this in October 2012, and luckily for her, Diesel Spec discovered her after making a splash on the platform. Most of Angelica Larsson's pictures on the platform are either trucks alone or herself with trucks.

2. Diligence

Larsson playing around with the wheeler and bucket. Photo: @angelica.larsson

Source: Instagram

Besides her passion for driving, Larsson is praised for her diligence at work. She handles the physical demands of her job, including tarping, strapping, loading and unloading without struggle. Because she is good at handling any job, she has earned the respect of many of her fellow drivers in the country.

3. Fun-loving

Angelica and her pet. Photo: @angelica.larsson

Source: Instagram

Despite her nature of work, Larsson creates time to have fun with people and her pets. However, she understands that to remain effective and efficient, there must be some time for other activities outside work.

Angelica Larsson truck driver's YouTube account also has over 272,000 subscribers. Her videos have been viewed more than 36 million times since she joined the community on the 8th of January, 2012. Several videos on the hot trucker's channel will entertain you while learning some driving skills in the process.

Angelica Larsson's net worth

According to Famous Birthdays, her net worth is guesstimated at $1.5 million. She must have earned her fortunes from her public relations career and driving skill. Also, she has reportedly got modelling representation from Exa Models and represented companies like Cummins and Pepsi.

Angelica Larsson is a great motivation to many female folks today. She has proved that there are no peculiarities to what men can do. Even though she has accomplished so much, the truck driver looks forward to driving a truck around Norway since their notoriously bad roads would be great to test her driving skill.

READ ALSO: Diamond and Silk net worth, bio, education: All you need to know

Diamond and Silk are well known for their blogging, vlogging, and appearance as social media personalities. As published on Briefly.co.za, the two sisters used their Diamond and Silk Chit Chat live broadcast to air some conspiracy theories about the coronavirus. Find out from the post what made them controversial and some of the challenges they have faced.

Source: Briefly.co.za