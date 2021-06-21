2 People Shot and 16 Others Injured at ANC General Meeting in Limpopo

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Eighteen people became victims of a violent altercation at an ANC branch general meeting in Waterberg, Lephalale on Saturday.

According to reports by SowetanLive, two people were shot and 16 others were injured at the meeting.

A violent altercation took place at an ANC general meeting in Limpopo. Two people were shot and 16 others injured as a result.

“Cases of attempted murder, assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and public violence have been opened by police at Witpoort in the Waterberg district.”

A Limpopo police spokesperson confirmed that a 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting and a 9mm pistol was recovered, states SowetanLive.

In a report by News24, the two people that were shot were taken to hospital; however, the suspects of the shooting followed the victims to the hospital according to ANC regional spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala.

Taueatsoala in Waterberg were surprised that machetes, pangas, knobkerries and other sharp objects were at the meeting. The shooting incident has compelled the ANC in Waterberg to call off all activities in the Lephalale Sub-Region until proper security is established, added Taueatsola.

"What is more concerning, is that this type of violence also affects women, as some of them even had to run for cover, as their cars were pelted by stones, by this angry lynch mob.

"These acts of thuggery and hooliganism have no space in our communities, let alone within the ANC – which is supposed to be a model of discipline and an example of good democratic ethos," said Taueatsola according to News24.

