South Africans debated a recent video of President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking in the United States of America

Ramaphosa was in the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York

His response to a question about the Afrikaners who left for the United States due to an alleged white genocide sparked a conversation online

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, parliamentary proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Cyril Ramaphosa was asked about the Afrikaners in the United States. Images: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images and Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UNITED STATES — South Africans debated President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to a question about the Afrikaners who left for the United States.

Social media user Trevor RYX posted a video of Ramaphosa answering a question while attending the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, in the United States. The clip begins with Ramaphosa responding to a question asked before it was recorded.

Ramaphosa said that he hadn't heard anything from the Afrikaners who are in the United States. He said that he hadn't met them and laughed as he said he wanted to hear from them.

"They're our fellow South Africans," he said.

Afrikaners were granted refugee status by the United States government. Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa on receiving refugees

Ramaphosa also commented on the question of receiving refugees or prisoners from the United States government. This was after the United States government deported some of its most dangerous prisoners to Eswatini after a deal was reached with the landlocked nation.

Ramaphosa said that he would struggle to see the rationale behind acceding to such a request. He pointed out that the US is much bigger and has better infrastructure, so he would have to understand why South Africa must house refugees and prisoners from the US.

View the X video here:

What did South Africans say?

Netizens flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Yours, Sincerely said:

"And we will continue to laugh at them. Apparently the USA isn't the land of milk and honey as promised."

The Other Guy said:

"I don't like the ANC, but I find it a joke that white South Africans faked a genocide so they can get a visa to the States."

African asked:

"You wanted him to throw a party to celebrate their departure?"

Mogale Mogale asked:

"Was he supposed to be crying and begging?"

Rishla asked:

"Why would they want to meet a weak, spineless, racist, compromised leader of a criminal network? I imagine they are doing quite well."

Ramnaphosa approved PKTT disbandment: Masemola

In a related article, Briefly News reported that National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola implicated Ramaphosa during his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He was testifying about the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team.

Masemola said that he had a meeting with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu about the disbandment of the Task Team. He said he was amazed when Mchunu informed him that Ramaphosa approved of its disbandment.

Source: Briefly News