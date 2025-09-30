Popular social media influencer Cindy Makhathini finally opened up about her recent car accident

In a video reshared by Musa Khawula on Monday, 29 September 2025, Cindy Makhathini detailed how the car crash happened

Social media users criticised Cindy Makhathini for recording the video explaining the incident

Cindy Makhathini explained the cause of her recent car accident. Image: cindy_makhathini_tango

Source: Instagram

Popular socialite and influencer Cindy Makhathini has explained the cause of the car accident she was recently involved in.

Makhathini topped social media trending charts after she confirmed on her Instagram account on Sunday, 28 September 2025, that she had been involved in a car accident. The socialite who previously made headlines over her feud with controversial author Jackie Phamotse shared details of her car accident, ending speculation.

Cindy Makhathini explains cause of car accident

Controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula, who is currently behind bars, reshared a video of Cindy Makhathini explaining the cause of the accident. The post was captioned:

“Cindy Makhathini explains what caused the car accident she was involved in two days ago.”

In the video, Cindy Makhathini described the incident as a freak accident. She said when they got to the Sasol fuel station, her friend, identified as Ayanda, asked her to help zip up her dress.

“After we drove into the garage, she's like, Chommie, can you please zip me up, and I'm like, sharp Chommie, let's just park, and then I'll zip you up,” she said.

Cindy Makhathini shared that she had her foot on the brake pedal but forgot to shift her car, an Omoda, into park. While she was zipping up her friend, her foot slipped from the brake to the accelerator, causing the car to surge forward and crash.

“I did not put my car in park. I had my foot on the brake, I had it there, and I was so sure. Usually, I know myself, like when I park before I put the P, I put my full brake, and then I press the P. I swear to God, I don't know what happened. So, I'm trying to zip her up. I don’t know how my foot moved from the brake to the accelerator,” Cindy explained.

Watch the full video below:

Netizens react to Cindy Makhathini's car accident explanation

In the comments, several social media users poked holes into Cindy Makhathini’s explanation. Some criticised Cindy Makhathini for explaining the cause of the car accident.

Here are some of the comments:

@sandile_collin critiqued:

“Social media ‘fame’ is the worst drug. How can you come here and make it easy for insurance to reject your claim? All because you need to explain yourself to people who don’t care.”

@SthembiD said:

“Yah, no. Beauty without brains really annoys me. This video was unnecessary 😒”

@yangamessi claimed:

“She’s making content already 💀 you bought the license, that’s what happened.”

@mamgqiga suggested:

“Negligence, she must be arrested!”

@niscfarms shared:

“Classic case of lack of experience in driving. Why on earth would you stop and not put your car in park? You stop the car, put it in P, then you switch it off, then remember to unbuckle your seatbelt and zip your friend 😂 you can’t say ‘I dunno what happened’, you do 😂”

Mzansi reacted after Cindy Makhathini explained the cause of her recent car accident. Image: cindy_makhathini_tango

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi reacts to Cindy Makhathini's car accident

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi reacted to the news that Cindy Makhathini had crashed her vehicle.

Baloyi mentioned Jackie Phamotse, suggesting that the author had something to do with Cindy Makhathini's car accident.

Source: Briefly News