Sian Brooke has been acting in movies and films for years. However, she got a massive breakthrough in her career from her role in BBC One's Sherlock series. The English actress has also performed in multiple popular movies and TV shows like Midsomer Murders and Hamlet. So, what is interesting about Sian Brooke?
She is the most intelligent human being on Earth in the Sherlock series. Although she is beyond rehabilitation, Dr John Watson loves the lady's good and crazy nature. She pretends to be Watson's therapist and later kills her brother's childhood friend out of jealousy. Can Sian Brooke play the violin? She learned to play the violin for the sake of her role in Sherlock.
- Full name: Sian Elizabeth Phillips
- Famous as: Sian Brooke
- Year of birth: 1980
- Place of birth: Lichfield, Staffordshire, England
- Age: 41 years when 2021 ends
- Career: Actress
- Nationality: British
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Height: 5 feet 6 inches
- Marital status: Married
- Children: 2
- Eye colour: Blue
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Net worth: $2 million
- Instagram: sian__brooke
- Facebook: @SianBrookeUK
- Twitter: @SianBrookeUK
Sian Brooke's biography
Sian Brooke has mixed ethnicity. She has Dutch, British, Welsh, and Germanic ancestries. How to pronounce Sian? Sian is an Irish or Welsh name. The actress is the youngest child in a family of three children. Her mother is a teacher, while her father is a police officer.
How old is Sian Brooke? Sian Brooke's age will be 41 years old when 2021 ends. She went to The Friary School in Lichfield and joined the National Youth Theatre at 11 years old. The actress graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in 2002.
Sian Brooke's family
Sian Brooke of Sherlock Holmes married Bill Buckhurst in 2010. The couple lives in South West London with their sons, Ben and Archie. Sian Brooke's husband is a movie director and actor. Bill and Brooke worked together in a 2017 film called Pond Life. She said:
It was the first time we'd worked together, and I really enjoyed it. Hopefully, he'll cast me again if we don't fall out.
Sian Brooke's career
Her first work was on ABC's Dinotopia (5 episodes) as Krista from 2002 to 2003. Millions of Midsomer Murders viewers love her. Which episode of Midsomer Murders did Sian Brooke appear in? In 2008, Sian Brooke appeared in its fifth episode, The Magician's Nephew, as Christine Turner.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Brooke co-starred in a theatre play, Hamlet, as Ophelia and Hamlet, respectively, from August to October 2015. In 2017, she landed a role on BBC One's Sherlock series. Who does Sian Brooke play in Sherlock? Brooke acted in the series' three episodes as Eurus Holmes, Sherlock's long lost sister.
The series' co-creators banned her from discussing her role with family and friends. In the final episode of Sherlock Holmes Season 4, Eurus disguised herself multiple times and later led her siblings into a death trap at night.
Fans believe that an actress has to be naturally brilliant to pull off that character. Most Shelocks' characters believed she became odd after she comfortably killed her brothers. What is Eurus Holmes' IQ?
Eurus Holmes is more brilliant than her brothers because of her extraordinary abilities. Mycroft defined her as a genius with an IQ above 200. Eurus' IQ was higher than Newton's IQ of 170 to 200.
When will we hear from Sian Brooke? Fans are still waiting for BBC to announce Season 5's premiere date. Expect Brooke to keep her role in Sherlock Season 5. At the same time, Martin Freeman and Benedict Cumberbatch will act as Dr John Watson and Sherlock Holmes, respectively.
Sian Brooke's movies and TV shows
Those who have watched her perform quickly get addicted to her outstanding talent. Here are more movies and television shows that have featured this actress:
- All About George as Laura
- Under the Greenwood Tree as Susan Dewy
- A Touch of Frost as Carol Haymarsh
- Housewife, 49 as Evelyn Edwards
- Foyle's War as Phyllis Law
- Hotel Babylon as Lisa
- Cape Wrath as Lori Marcuse
- The Fixer as Melrose Cassidy
- The Commander as DC Marian Randall
- Doc Martin as Claire
- Vexed as Suzie Miller
- New Tricks as Eileen Harrison
- Garrow's Law as Ann Hadfield
- Silk as Annie Laidlaw
- Man Down as Daisy
- Lewis as Jennie Brightway
- Not Safe for Work as Martine McCutcheon
- The Moorside as Natalie Brown
- Doctor Foster as Sian Lambert
- Good Omens as Deidre Young
- Guilt as Claire
- Trying on as Karen
Sian Brooke's theatre plays
The actress has worked in prominent theatres like the Royal Shakespeare Theatre and Richmond Theater. Some of her famous stage plays include:
- Just a Bloke as Lisa
- The One with the Oven as Sarah
- Absolutely! (Perhaps) as Dina
- Romeo and Juliet as Juliet
- King Lear as Cordelia
- Poor Beck as Myrrha
- Harvest as Laura
- A Midsummer Night's Dream as Hermia
- Dying City as Kelly
- In the Club as Sasha
- The Birthday Party as Lulu
- The Wizard of Oz as Dorothy
- Dido, Queen of Carthage as Anna
- Article 19
- Wanderlust as Clare
- Joseph K as Various
- Ecstasy as Jean
- My City as Julie
- Reasons to be Pretty as Steph
- Tartuffe as Elmire
- I'm Not Running as Pauline
Is Sian Brooke hot? The actress is making more money while ageing gracefully. She has irresistibly beautiful blue eyes, blonde hair, and a physically fit body. Sian Brooke's net worth is around $2 million.
Sian Brooke is a charming person both on-screen and behind the scenes. She lives a scandal-free lifestyle, and it is easy for someone to spot her. The actress usually stands out from the rest of the cast members.
