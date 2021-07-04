Sian Brooke has been acting in movies and films for years. However, she got a massive breakthrough in her career from her role in BBC One's Sherlock series. The English actress has also performed in multiple popular movies and TV shows like Midsomer Murders and Hamlet. So, what is interesting about Sian Brooke?

Sian Brooke attending the UK Premiere of RADIOACTIVE at Curzon Mayfair, London. Photo: @Lauren Hurley

Source: Getty Images

She is the most intelligent human being on Earth in the Sherlock series. Although she is beyond rehabilitation, Dr John Watson loves the lady's good and crazy nature. She pretends to be Watson's therapist and later kills her brother's childhood friend out of jealousy. Can Sian Brooke play the violin? She learned to play the violin for the sake of her role in Sherlock.

Sian Brooke's profile summary

Full name: Sian Elizabeth Phillips

Sian Elizabeth Phillips Famous as: Sian Brooke

Sian Brooke Year of birth: 1980

1980 Place of birth: Lichfield, Staffordshire, England

Lichfield, Staffordshire, England Age: 41 years when 2021 ends

41 years when 2021 ends Career: Actress

Actress Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Height: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Marital status: Married

Married Children: 2

2 Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Instagram: sian__brooke

sian__brooke Facebook: @SianBrookeUK

@SianBrookeUK Twitter: @SianBrookeUK

Sian Brooke's biography

Sian Brooke has mixed ethnicity. She has Dutch, British, Welsh, and Germanic ancestries. How to pronounce Sian? Sian is an Irish or Welsh name. The actress is the youngest child in a family of three children. Her mother is a teacher, while her father is a police officer.

Brooke talking about the Sherlock series at BFI Southbank in London, England. Photo: @Eamonn M. McCormack

Source: Getty Images

How old is Sian Brooke? Sian Brooke's age will be 41 years old when 2021 ends. She went to The Friary School in Lichfield and joined the National Youth Theatre at 11 years old. The actress graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in 2002.

Sian Brooke's family

Sian Brooke of Sherlock Holmes married Bill Buckhurst in 2010. The couple lives in South West London with their sons, Ben and Archie. Sian Brooke's husband is a movie director and actor. Bill and Brooke worked together in a 2017 film called Pond Life. She said:

It was the first time we'd worked together, and I really enjoyed it. Hopefully, he'll cast me again if we don't fall out.

Sian Brooke's career

Her first work was on ABC's Dinotopia (5 episodes) as Krista from 2002 to 2003. Millions of Midsomer Murders viewers love her. Which episode of Midsomer Murders did Sian Brooke appear in? In 2008, Sian Brooke appeared in its fifth episode, The Magician's Nephew, as Christine Turner.

Mrs Buckhurst attending the "Radioactive" UK Premiere event at The Curzon Mayfair in London, England. Photo: @Mike Marsland

Source: Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch and Brooke co-starred in a theatre play, Hamlet, as Ophelia and Hamlet, respectively, from August to October 2015. In 2017, she landed a role on BBC One's Sherlock series. Who does Sian Brooke play in Sherlock? Brooke acted in the series' three episodes as Eurus Holmes, Sherlock's long lost sister.

The series' co-creators banned her from discussing her role with family and friends. In the final episode of Sherlock Holmes Season 4, Eurus disguised herself multiple times and later led her siblings into a death trap at night.

Fans believe that an actress has to be naturally brilliant to pull off that character. Most Shelocks' characters believed she became odd after she comfortably killed her brothers. What is Eurus Holmes' IQ?

Eurus Holmes is more brilliant than her brothers because of her extraordinary abilities. Mycroft defined her as a genius with an IQ above 200. Eurus' IQ was higher than Newton's IQ of 170 to 200.

Mrs Buckhurst attending the preview screening of "Sherlock" at BFI Southbank in London, England. Photo: @Eamonn M. McCormack

Source: Getty Images

When will we hear from Sian Brooke? Fans are still waiting for BBC to announce Season 5's premiere date. Expect Brooke to keep her role in Sherlock Season 5. At the same time, Martin Freeman and Benedict Cumberbatch will act as Dr John Watson and Sherlock Holmes, respectively.

Sian Brooke's movies and TV shows

Those who have watched her perform quickly get addicted to her outstanding talent. Here are more movies and television shows that have featured this actress:

All About George as Laura

as Laura Under the Greenwood Tree as Susan Dewy

as Susan Dewy A Touch of Frost as Carol Haymarsh

as Carol Haymarsh Housewife, 49 as Evelyn Edwards

as Evelyn Edwards Foyle's War as Phyllis Law

as Phyllis Law Hotel Babylon as Lisa

as Lisa Cape Wrath as Lori Marcuse

as Lori Marcuse The Fixer as Melrose Cassidy

as Melrose Cassidy The Commander as DC Marian Randall

as DC Marian Randall Doc Martin as Claire

as Claire Vexed as Suzie Miller

The actress attending an after-party evening event in London, England. Photo: @Dave M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

New Tricks as Eileen Harrison

as Eileen Harrison Garrow's Law as Ann Hadfield

as Ann Hadfield Silk as Annie Laidlaw

as Annie Laidlaw Man Down as Daisy

as Daisy Lewis as Jennie Brightway

as Jennie Brightway Not Safe for Work as Martine McCutcheon

as Martine McCutcheon The Moorside as Natalie Brown

as Natalie Brown Doctor Foster as Sian Lambert

as Sian Lambert Good Omens as Deidre Young

as Deidre Young Guilt as Claire

as Claire Trying on as Karen

Sian Brooke's theatre plays

The actress has worked in prominent theatres like the Royal Shakespeare Theatre and Richmond Theater. Some of her famous stage plays include:

Just a Bloke as Lisa

as Lisa The One with the Oven as Sarah

as Sarah Absolutely! (Perhaps) as Dina

as Dina Romeo and Juliet as Juliet

as Juliet King Lear as Cordelia

as Cordelia Poor Beck as Myrrha

as Myrrha Harvest as Laura

as Laura A Midsummer Night's Dream as Hermia

as Hermia Dying City as Kelly

In the Club as Sasha

as Sasha The Birthday Party as Lulu

as Lulu The Wizard of Oz as Dorothy

Mrs Buckhurst attending the 'Up Next Gala' at The National Theatre in London, England, in a black gown. Photo: @Mike Marsland

Source: Getty Images

Dido, Queen of Carthage as Anna

as Anna Article 19

Wanderlust as Clare

as Clare Joseph K as Various

as Various Ecstasy as Jean

as Jean My City as Julie

as Julie Reasons to be Pretty as Steph

as Steph Tartuffe as Elmire

as Elmire I'm Not Running as Pauline

Is Sian Brooke hot? The actress is making more money while ageing gracefully. She has irresistibly beautiful blue eyes, blonde hair, and a physically fit body. Sian Brooke's net worth is around $2 million.

Sian Brooke is a charming person both on-screen and behind the scenes. She lives a scandal-free lifestyle, and it is easy for someone to spot her. The actress usually stands out from the rest of the cast members.

