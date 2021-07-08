The African National Congress staff members say the party has failed to meet its commitment to pay their salaries

This comes after they took to the streets to protest the months-long delay in paying salaries and frequent cancellation of their medical aids

ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe says the organisation has been in constant communication with staff members regarding the situation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The African National Congress (ANC) has once again failed to pay the salaries of staff members after making a commitment to remedy the situation about a month ago.

ANC staff members took to the streets following months of salary delays to protest the lack of payments by the party, according to Mail & Guardian.

Staff members claimed that their salaries were frequently paid late, their provident fund payments were not made and that their medical benefits were frequently cancelled.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

According to EWN, the party previously admitted to having cash flow problems and as result could not meet their salary obligations.

Unpaid staff members also said that they have not received enough communication from the ANC. They also stated that treasurer-general Paul Mashatile failed to show up at a meeting with staff members scheduled on Tuesday.

ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe denied the lack of communication and said staffers are aware of the situation.

"They've been given an update, people have not been left in limbo on what is happening," said Mabe in a quote by EWN.

Jessie Duarte says ANC respects law and judiciary's decisions

Briefly News previously reported that the African National Congress stated that it will probe and take action against members who were violent and defiant of Covid-19 regulations outside the home of former president Jacob Zuma. These members allegedly burnt party regalia as well.

The ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) stated that the lack of concern for Covid-19 regulations as well as the threats of a civil war was apparently engineered from within the ruling party.

Party Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte stated that the happenings at Nkandla do not represent the majority of the ANC.

A report by SowetanLIVE stated that Duarte said that the NEC held a meeting on Monday to reveal that the gatherings outside Nkandla sprung from within the factions of the ANC and that it was a 'populist attempt to use retrogressive and opportunistic ethnic mobilisation'.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za