Jacob Zuma Foundation Worried about Former President's Health

The Jacob Zuma Foundation is worried about the former prsident's health while he serves his 15-month prison sentence

At 79 years of age, the foundation is worried about his health and the fact that he has comorbidities

Protests have erupted across South Africa with Zuma's supporters calling for his release from prison

Since his arrest on Wednesday evening, the Jacob Zuma Foundation has been worried about the former president's health.

Zuma is serving a 15-month sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre following the Constitutional Court's judgement that he was in contempt of court.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation is worried about the former president's health in prison. Photo credit: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Mzwanele Manyi, the spokesperson for the foundation, has said that the cold weather in Estcourt did not bode well for the former president's health.

He is worried that Zuma's (79) health would deteriorate while in custody.

“What has happened to Zuma is not helping his condition at all, he is a man with comorbidities and this incarceration is terrible for him both physically and psychologically,” said Manyi.

Protests spread from KZN to Gauteng with calls for Zuma's release

The protestors demanding the release of former president Jacob Zuma have taken to the streets of KwaZulu-Natal.

The protests have spread across the country and have reached as far as the East Rand in Gauteng. A 'Free Zuma' address will be delivered at Kwamai-Mai in Johannesburg on Sunday at noon according to The Citizen.

Mzansi reacts to the news of violent demonstrations across KZN

South Africans awoke to the news that the country was burning. Protestors took to the streets allegedly calling for the release of former president Jacob Zuma.

Social media users took to the internet in response to the violence taking place and shared their opinions on the developing situation.

Briefly News took a look at what South Africa had to say about roads being blocked and trucks set alight.

KwaZulu-Natal burns, protests intensify amid alleged Zuma demonstrations

Parts of KwaZulu-Natal have erupted with chaotic scenes as calls are said to be intensifying for former president Jacob Zuma's release from prison on Friday.

The 79-year-old saw out his second day at the Estcourt Correctional Services Centre with the riots wreaking havoc in various parts of the province for an end to his time behind bars.

Supporters of Zuma want to see him being released amid his incarceration to a 15-month jail term which was handed down by the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) for contempt on 29 June with Zuma's subsequent bid to stay his arrest falling flat.

Earlier, Zuma's daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla took to social media and insinuated that the protests are in revolt to the former president's conviction and ruling, a claim which police later denied citing the reasons for the protests were unclear at the time.

